Nebraska agricultural organizations and the state’s farmers and ranchers will host a free breakfast tailgate party Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8:30-11 a.m. at Russ’s Market, 33rd and Highway 2.
Football fans – and breakfast fans – are invited to this “Game Day Approved Tailgate Party with Nebraska Farmers & Ranchers” for free breakfast and the opportunity to visit with farmers and ranchers about how they produce our food in a safe, sustainable and tasty way. The purpose of the event is to provide consumers with information about how farmers and ranchers grow our food and care for the land and their animals.
Event sponsors include the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN), Nebraska Pork Producers Association, Nebraska Poultry Industries, Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Soybean Board, Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, Nebraska Wheat Growers Association, Russ’s Market, CommonGround Nebraska, Nebraska Cattlemen, Midwest Dairy, Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board and the Nebraska Hop Growers Association.