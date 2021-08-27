I eat local …

Because I can … Canning, or the art of preserving foods in upright containers, is my summertime hobby. I like knowing what is in the foods my family eats. I also enjoy the solitude canning brings, as just mentioning preparing vegetables or fruits for final destinations does not result in assistants running toward the kitchen.
My counters, covered in tomatoes, corn, apples, peaches and cucumbers, may rival the artistry of Cezanne, stir visions of Julia Child, but to me … the analogies begin.
Unblemished fruit is often considered the best choice, but even bruised and scarred pieces are not wasted. There is always a chance to be resurrected in pies, sauces or the infamous peach pit jelly. Cooks and society like to stir up excitement, confidently adding soothing spices or stimulating vinegars to their concoctions. A little dab of elixir is welcome too. Outcomes are primarily predicted by the care and consistency of what goes into the jar.
Now, some foods need to be frozen, never heard from again until, of course, they have time to thaw and come to a reasonable temperature. Others, after being cooked over a low flame, prefer to be hot-packed in water until boiled over. Their enthusiasm is recognized as loud, determined “applause” resounds, and we move on to the next round of participants. Alas, I have no time for vegetables that do best using pressure cookers. Too much drama.
If more people took the time to “can” or “preserve” the good in life, the world would be slightly different. It is more difficult to work at positive outcomes and attitudes by caring for those hungry for quality in life than to grow negativity by sitting on the vine with other produce until spoiled and no one benefits. Upbeat outlooks are much more bountiful, don’t you think?
Of course, these are only the thoughts of one who has lived (slaved) in the kitchen with dozens of jars of tomatoes, peaches, pickles and apple whatever. But honestly (and this is said behind the safety of an apron), the fruits of my labor make more sense than sitting still and growing hateful weeds.
Robbie Nathan may be reached at rubydwrites@yahoo.com. Despite “stirring the pot” once in a while, she appreciates quality fruit ... buckets of it.