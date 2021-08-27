I eat local …

Because I can … Canning, or the art of preserving foods in upright containers, is my summertime hobby. I like knowing what is in the foods my family eats. I also enjoy the solitude canning brings, as just mentioning preparing vegetables or fruits for final destinations does not result in assistants running toward the kitchen.

My counters, covered in tomatoes, corn, apples, peaches and cucumbers, may rival the artistry of Cezanne, stir visions of Julia Child, but to me … the analogies begin.

Unblemished fruit is often considered the best choice, but even bruised and scarred pieces are not wasted. There is always a chance to be resurrected in pies, sauces or the infamous peach pit jelly. Cooks and society like to stir up excitement, confidently adding soothing spices or stimulating vinegars to their concoctions. A little dab of elixir is welcome too. Outcomes are primarily predicted by the care and consistency of what goes into the jar.