Hy-Vee reinstating special shopping hour for vulnerable people

Hy-Vee on Monday announced plans to reinstate a special shopping time for people who are considered at high-risk for COVID-19.

The Iowa-based supermarket chain said it will reserve the hour from 7-8 a.m Monday through Friday for people who are 60 and older, expectant mothers and those with health conditions that make them more susceptible to illness. It will apply at all stores across its eight-state region, including the five in Lincoln.

"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the areas we serve, we believe it’s necessary to bring back this special hour to best serve customers who are at a higher risk of serious illness," Hy-Vee said in a news release. "Hy-Vee remains committed to our customers during these challenging times and will take all measures necessary to keep them and our employees safe."

Lincoln during the pandemic

