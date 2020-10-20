 Skip to main content
Holiday-themed farmers market moves outdoors this season
Holiday Harvest Farmer's Market, 11.17

The holiday-themed farmers market is moving outdoors this year.

 Journal Star file photo

Holiday-themed farmers markets are planned next month, but the annual event will take on a brisk feel this season.

Because of the pandemic, the markets will be staged outdoors at College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists, 4801 Prescott Ave.

It's the same site as the weekly Sunday Farmers' Market at College View.

The Holiday Harvest Farmers' Markets will be the first four Sundays in November, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Officials said 24 vendors will be selling produce, meat, cheese, baked goods and specialty gift items. 

Jen Burianek, market manager, said local farmers have extended their growing season to provide fresh vegetables such as salad greens, cabbage, mushrooms, Brussels sprouts, radishes and root vegetables. Specialty products such as artisan cheese, yogurt, herbal salts and pasta will also be available. 

"These markets give our community the opportunity to buy straight from the source at the end of the growing season," Burianek said. 

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

