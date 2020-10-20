Holiday-themed farmers market moves outdoors this season

The Holiday Harvest Farmers' Markets will be the first four Sundays in November, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Officials said 24 vendors will be selling produce, meat, cheese, baked goods and specialty gift items.
Jen Burianek, market manager, said local farmers have extended their growing season to provide fresh vegetables such as salad greens, cabbage, mushrooms, Brussels sprouts, radishes and root vegetables. Specialty products such as artisan cheese, yogurt, herbal salts and pasta will also be available.
"These markets give our community the opportunity to buy straight from the source at the end of the growing season," Burianek said.
Casseroles are great comfort foods to make ahead and freeze for later. This one has that hearty feel, but it’s topped with marshmallows, brown sugar and pecans, which add a layer of sweetness to the dish.