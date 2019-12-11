Have a heart: Cheerios changes shape for new marketing campaign

MINNEAPOLIS — Out with the “O” and in with the heart.

General Mills is replacing the most recognizable shape in the cereal kingdom, the Cheerios’ “O”, with heart-shaped pieces. It’s all a part of the food maker’s ongoing marketing campaign that claims its whole-grain cereals can be good for heart health.

But fret not, fans. The change is temporary. Boxes of the limited-edition heart version are starting to appear on store shelves and will be available nationwide in January ahead of National Hearth Health Month, which is February.

The hearts will replace the Os on Honey Nut Cheerios and the original yellow-box Cheerios — American’s No. 1 and No. 5 breakfast cereals.

It’s the first time ever that the company has changed the shape of its Cheerios since it was launched under the name “Cheerioats” in 1941. The brand is now the most popular ready-to-eat breakfast cereal in the nation with dozens of variations appearing on store shelves through seasonal, temporary and permanent releases. General Mills holds the largest market share in U.S. cereal at 32%, according to Nielsen.