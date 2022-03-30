Greek food is a great choice for a Final Four pairing of wines

This weekend is one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, the NCAA Final Four of men’s basketball.

I find this is a great opportunity to create a Final Four wine and food pairing competition pitting four diverse wine regions against each other as they match up with an interesting food dish.

The wine regions were Attica, Greece; Friuli, Italy; Lujan De Cuyo, Argentina; and Galicia, Spain. These are all regions well known for great wines, but we don’t see a lot of them in the Nebraska market. This makes them ideal for this competition.

For food, I got carry-out from The Parthenon. This local restaurant has an endless menu with delicacies as far as the eye can read. For this tasting, I selected two appetizers. First, I tried Patmos Island rolls, which are Greek egg rolls with a firm exterior shell filled with a wild expression of spiced meat and veggies that are intense with flavor and even more delicious with tzatziki sauce. Then I went with the jumbo tiropita. This is fried phyllo dough (making a crisp, delicate exterior) wrapped around a creamy blend of three mild cheeses that melts in your mouth. Perfect to pair with wine.

The wines:

Markau Savatiano, 2019, Attica, Greece, $16.99. Greece is most famous for white wines — 70% of its production is white wine. This wine is 100% Savatiano, an indigenous Greek variety. It is light golden in the glass and has scents of golden apple, honeysuckle and subtle citrus. On the palate, the wine is crisp and lively, with steely acidity that shoots straight over the tongue, with flavors of lemon, mineral, banana and white fruits. It’s a fun wine. (87 points)

Casal De Arman, Eira Dos Mouros, Treixadura, 2019, Galicia, Spain, $19.99. From a coastal region in northwest Spain, the Treixadura grape is indigenous to this area. The wine is light golden in the glass with explosive aromatics of fresh flowers, tropical fruit and citrus. It is ripe and plush on the palate with juicy citrus, tangerine and ripe apple with a tantalizing salinity running through the core. The wine offers an intensity of flavor with complexity that keeps you anticipating the next sip. Intriguing and delicious. (89 points)

Riccitelli “The Party” Malbec, 2020, Lujan De Cuyo, Argentina, $19.99. This wine comes from a high-altitude region of Argentina and is produced by Matias Riccitelli, a young and enterprising winemaker. This wine is garnet in the glass and offers aromas of plum, black cherry and rose pedals. It is lean on the palate with a gentle tartness, flavors of dark plum, cocoa and a hint of cranberry. This wine is pleasing in its delicate structure. (88 points)

Antonutti Refosco dal Peduncolo Rosso, 2018, Friuli, Italy, $22.00. Refosco is an obscure Italian red grape from Friuli that never fails to excite red wine drinkers. This wine is made by Italians with a proud history of winemaking over four generations. The wine is garnet in the glass and offers notes of ripe raspberry, sandalwood and mint leaf. The firm tannins caress the palate, giving the wine full exposure to the mouth, extending flavors of blackberry, vanilla, cherry and warm earth. Pleasing dark fruit lingers on the back of the palate. (89 points)

In the first matchup, paired with the Patmos rolls, were the two white wines against each other and the two reds in similar fashion. On the white wine side of the bracket, the Spanish Treixadura stole the show. It has a vibrant white fruit note that harmonized beautifully with the intense flavors inside the rolls. Similarly, the Italian Refosco was distinctly better with the food than what was in fact a delicious malbec. The Refosco not only balanced the flavors of the veggies inside the rolls, but it connected brilliantly with the mild exterior wrap, bringing out even more flavor.

The second matchup was a tasting to behold. The jumbo tiropita is a dish you can’t beat for pairing with wine, and both the Treixadura and the Refosco are delicious with it. Again it was the Treixadura — the flavors that the tiropita extracts out of this expressive white wine are noteworthy, while at the same time the mild cheesy dish took on some even more tasty flavors. They were a harmonious combination and a Final Four winner.

Mark McDonald and his wife Kim own The Italian Vine, a Lincoln-based wine distributorship. They recently lived in Italy for several years and studied and developed a passion for wine that inspired them to open their own enterprise.

