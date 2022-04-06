Go sweet and sour with salmon, blueberries

Sweet and sour is the subtext for this season. Sweet sights and smells as spring bursts forth. And the sour, when would-be creamy magnolia buds get browned by freezing temps. But any time of year, we’re fans of sweet-and-sour sauces from many culinary traditions.

These days messages coming our way point us to the Italian “agrodolce.” Literally sour (agro) and sweet (dolce), the condiment made by reducing sugar, vinegar, and maybe a little fruit or veg adds a spark to just about everything.

Our friend Patrick dazzled us with images of the crostini he made slathered with agrodolce. Capers, pine nuts, raisins, prosciutto and candied fruit were stirred into a historic version of the caramelized sugar/vinegar mix. The recipe came from Pellegrino Artusi’s 1891 cookbook “La scienza in cucina e l'arte di mangiar bene” ("Science in the Kitchen and the Art of Eating Well"). But because our Italian is nonexistent, we went looking for an alternative in English.

We landed on Melissa Clark’s salmon with agrodolce blueberries, a riff on the sweet-and-sour sauce that welcomes all sorts of innovations. Like other addictive condiments, Melissa suggests this blueberry agrodolce could bolster chicken thighs before roasting or pork tenderloin or chops just off the grill. Or, we think, it could top a toast or cracker spread with chevre for a crostini. Or to add a vivid visual to your charcuterie board.

It takes a bit of time to simmer the sauce, but then the salmon roasts briefly on a sheet pan, covered with this sweet-sour sauce that’s one for our arsenal. It’s not quite yet blueberry season, but this sauce worked well with imported, store-bought fresh berries.

And after this delicious introduction, we’re looking forward to more sweet and sour recipe research and experimentation. Who knows, maybe it will become agrodolce season all year long!

Salmon agrodolce with blueberries

6 (8-ounce) fillets wild king salmon

Sea salt, as needed

Vegetable oil for baking sheet

2 shallots, peeled and very thinly sliced

1 1/2 cups white wine

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

4 sprigs fresh thyme

2 cinnamon sticks, broken in half

1 1/3 cups blueberries

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons honey

Black pepper

Run your fingers over the salmon flesh and pull out any pinbones. Season fish generously with salt and let rest at room temperature while you prepare the sauce.

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Oil a large baking sheet. Place salmon on it.

In a medium saucepan over low heat, simmer together shallots, wine, vinegar, thyme, cinnamon and a pinch of salt until most of the liquid has evaporated, 15 to 20 minutes. Toss in blueberries, butter and honey; cook until berries soften and turn the sauce pink, 2 to 4 minutes.

Spoon berry mixture over salmon on sheet and season with pepper. Bake until salmon is cooked as done as desired, 8 to 10 minutes for medium-rare.

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com

