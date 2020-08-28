French toast-inspired Girl Scout cookie joins lineup

In August, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) kicked off a countdown to the 2021 Girl Scout cookie season by announcing a new cookie in Nebraska and other select areas: "Toast-Yay!", a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in icing.
When Girl Scout cookie season returns, "Toast-Yay!" will be available along with other traditional favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites. And though social distancing measures may keep families and friends apart, cookie customers will be able to share joy and stay connected this season through a giftbox option that ships directly to others via the Smart Cookie online platform.
Girls Scout troops are forming
While cookie lovers will have to wait until February to try the new flavor, girls don’t have to wait to join Girl Scouts. Sports and other activities may be canceled, but Girl Scouts is going strong. Troops are forming now, and girls can choose from in-person or virtual activities, depending on their families’ preference. To learn more or join Girl Scouts, visit GirlScoutsNebraska.org.
Girl Scout cookie purchases are an investment in girl leadership in their own community. With every sale, the Girl Scout cookie program teaches girls to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn goal setting, people skills and decision making — which are imperative for any leadership role. And girls decide how to use their portion of the proceeds for leadership experiences and community projects, while Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska depends on the funds to deliver Girl Scout programming to nearly 12,000 girls in Nebraska.
As the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread during the 2020 cookie season, many girl entrepreneurs quickly changed their emphasis to virtual sales as they experienced the same challenges as other businesses. In the 2021 season, Nebraska Girl Scouts will again embrace their entrepreneurial spirit by selling cookies through online platforms and innovative “virtual cookie booths” on social media (with parental supervision). Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options. If local guidelines allow, in-person sales may also be available, keeping girls’ safety a top priority.
Cookie season kicks off Feb. 12 in Nebraska; contact MemberSupport@girlscoutsnebraska.org for more information about sales dates and specific cookie availability.
