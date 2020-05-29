Farmers market coupons available to low-income seniors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Qualifying Lancaster County residents age 60 and over are encouraged to apply for coupons that can be exchanged for eligible foods at farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs.

The coupons, available through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP), are good for fruits, vegetables, honey and fresh-cut herbs. The coupons will be distributed through a random drawing based on the number of coupons available for Lancaster County.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person sign-up this year. All applicants must apply by contacting Aging Partners at 402-441-3480 or jengel@lincoln.ne.gov.

Gross income cannot exceed $23,606 for a single-person household or $31,894 for a two-person household. The maximum benefit per household, per season, is $48. Once selected, residents may authorize someone to purchase produce on their behalf, providing the proxy completes a proxy form.

Coupons will be distributed to the selected recipients beginning June 1, and they are valid through October. Participants must re-apply every year, and coupons are never guaranteed. Selected applicants will be given information on how to pick up their coupons.