Buy Fresh Buy Local provides food pickup, delivery

“What local food is about is community and culture, and when you know the people who are growing your food, it adds value to that meal and your life,” Falter said.

Supporting local producers also supports the state's economy, she said. If each of the approximately 720,000 Nebraska households spent just $10 per week on locally grown foods, it could bring $371 million back into the state's economy each year, according to Nebraska Extension.

Nebraskans can also find the 2020 Nebraska Food Guide and other resources at the website above.

Published each year, the Nebraska Food Guide explores the diversity of Nebraska-grown foods and includes information about seasonal produce, recipes, a searchable map of member farms and even poetry. The guide can be accessed online or readers can request a hard copy.

“The guide is a great resource for anyone who is a longtime local food supporter or someone who is just curious about learning more about where their food comes from,” Falter said.

More than 100 Buy Fresh Buy Local farmers, ranchers and local farm-to-table restaurants submitted the recipes, which are divided into spring, summer, fall and winter to promote the use of seasonal produce.