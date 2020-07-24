BUSINESS NOTE: Cooking demos provide taste of Legacy living

Do you miss the “signature events” hosted by the Legacy Retirement Communities?
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the retirement communities to cancel their large public gatherings this year, but the creative thinkers at Legacy Retirement Communities are keeping the spirit alive and connecting with the public by hosting a series of “virtual” cooking demonstrations that’s the next-best thing to actually being there.
The second in a three-part series of demonstrations will go “live” at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29 when Legacy Estates Executive Chef Keenan Cain demonstrates the art of preparing Lobster Bisque. Simply log on to Facebook, search “Legacy Retirement Communities” to find their page and be prepared to be informed and entertained by one of Lincoln’s top culinary experts. There is also a link to the event located on Legacy’s website at www.legacyretirement.com/lifestyle/events/.
Soup’s on
Not only will you learn the step-by-step process of making a classic, smooth French soup made from homemade lobster stock, you could receive a free bowl of the creamy classic just for watching and commenting on the Facebook video.
“It wouldn’t be very ‘Legacy’ of us if we didn’t share,” said Kelly Stenka, marketing and public relations manager for Legacy Retirement Communities. “So we’re giving away fifty freshly made bowls of Lobster Bisque by the end of the tutorial.”
The first 50 Facebook viewers to comment on the Facebook page will win the prepared dish. Each bowl of Lobster Bisque awarded through the Facebook promotion will be complemented with a Caesar salad, added Cain, the Legacy Estates executive chef.
The tradition continues
“Our signature events created a tradition of fun community events that were well-received by the public,” said Stenka. “While the coronavirus has prohibited us from hosting large community gatherings, we wanted to create, in their place, a series of fun, informative cooking demos that allow us to continue to connect to the community while doing it safely.”
The winners can make arrangements to receive the prepared dish by commenting on the video post on Facebook with either ‘Curbside Pickup’ or ‘Delivery.'
Three-part series
The Legacy Retirement Communities’ series of cooking demos was unveiled last month in a Facebook video in which Vic Saltzman, executive chef at The Legacy, prepared a “Mexican Combo Platter,” complete with an enchilada, tostada, and a beef-and-bean burrito. It can be viewed on the Legacy Retirement Communities’ Facebook page.
The series of cooking demos will conclude in August when Saltzman’s wife, Legacy Terrace Executive Chef Paula Saltzman, prepares an Asian specialty. That video’s Facebook appearance is scheduled to debut Aug. 26. A reminder of that video’s kickoff will be announced closer to the date of the event.
Life during pandemic
Cain marked his 20th anniversary with Legacy Retirement Communities on July 12. He worked four years with Executive Chef Vic Saltzman at The Legacy before becoming Legacy Estates executive chef in 2004. He said precautions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic took effect March 15.
“The pandemic has challenged us to reimagine our Dining Services operation,” said Cain, who supervises a crew of 92 workers at Legacy Estates. “Everyone has been very understanding as we have all worked together to navigate this new normal.
“While following the guidelines put in place by DHHS such as staff wearing masks and residents dining in their apartments instead of gathering in our large dining areas, this disruption has allowed us to implement new ideas," Cain continued. "In addition to our current offerings, soon we will be offering an exclusive in-room dining option along with a ‘destination dining’ concept where residents can enjoy themed dining concepts such as Italian, BBQ and more. We’re partnering with local restaurants impacted by the pandemic to fulfill this concept.”
Satisfy your cravings
