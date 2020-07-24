BUSINESS NOTE: Cooking demos provide taste of Legacy living

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you miss the “signature events” hosted by the Legacy Retirement Communities?

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the retirement communities to cancel their large public gatherings this year, but the creative thinkers at Legacy Retirement Communities are keeping the spirit alive and connecting with the public by hosting a series of “virtual” cooking demonstrations that’s the next-best thing to actually being there.

The second in a three-part series of demonstrations will go “live” at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29 when Legacy Estates Executive Chef Keenan Cain demonstrates the art of preparing Lobster Bisque. Simply log on to Facebook, search “Legacy Retirement Communities” to find their page and be prepared to be informed and entertained by one of Lincoln’s top culinary experts. There is also a link to the event located on Legacy’s website at www.legacyretirement.com/lifestyle/events/.

Soup’s on

Not only will you learn the step-by-step process of making a classic, smooth French soup made from homemade lobster stock, you could receive a free bowl of the creamy classic just for watching and commenting on the Facebook video.