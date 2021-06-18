BUSINESS NOTE: ‘At-Home Food Fiesta’ live video Thursday on Legacy Facebook page

Vic Saltzman developed an appreciation for Mexican cuisine in the late 1980s during his years as a chef at Chi-Chi’s Mexican Restaurant in Lincoln.

Chi-Chi’s loyal following shared Saltzman’s affinity for Mexican food and loved how he prepared it.

The Lincoln eatery opened in 1982 at 201 N. 66th St., and was part of a nationwide chain of nearly 250 locations during its heydays. The restaurant chain eventually became defunct in 2004, but Lincoln’s nostalgia-lovers continued to yearn for Saltzman’s Mexican specialties such as his signature salsa and the special sauce for his enchiladas.

Many regulars of Chi-Chi’s later followed Saltzman to Palmyra, Nebraska, where he opened Vic’s Place. Saltzman eventually became executive chef at The Legacy in Lincoln, where residents of the retirement community continue to be treated occasionally to some of Chi-Chi’s specialties. In recent years, that audience has expanded exponentially through Legacy Retirement Communities’ signature events, which bring upward of 1,000 visitors to get a taste – literally – of the Legacy Lifestyle.

Over the years, the community events have allowed Saltzman and his culinary crew to share some of Chi-Chi’s favorites with the public.