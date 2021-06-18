BUSINESS NOTE: ‘At-Home Food Fiesta’ live video Thursday on Legacy Facebook page

Vic Saltzman developed an appreciation for Mexican cuisine in the late 1980s during his years as a chef at Chi-Chi’s Mexican Restaurant in Lincoln.
Chi-Chi’s loyal following shared Saltzman’s affinity for Mexican food and loved how he prepared it.
The Lincoln eatery opened in 1982 at 201 N. 66th St., and was part of a nationwide chain of nearly 250 locations during its heydays. The restaurant chain eventually became defunct in 2004, but Lincoln’s nostalgia-lovers continued to yearn for Saltzman’s Mexican specialties such as his signature salsa and the special sauce for his enchiladas.
Many regulars of Chi-Chi’s later followed Saltzman to Palmyra, Nebraska, where he opened Vic’s Place. Saltzman eventually became executive chef at The Legacy in Lincoln, where residents of the retirement community continue to be treated occasionally to some of Chi-Chi’s specialties. In recent years, that audience has expanded exponentially through Legacy Retirement Communities’ signature events, which bring upward of 1,000 visitors to get a taste – literally – of the Legacy Lifestyle.
Over the years, the community events have allowed Saltzman and his culinary crew to share some of Chi-Chi’s favorites with the public.
The coronavirus pandemic interrupted the series of public events last year, but some outside-the-box thinking kept the spirit alive with a series of virtual cooking events using Legacy Retirement Communities’ Facebook presence to showcase their chefs’ culinary skills.
Legacy Retirement Communities sweetened the pot by sharing more than just their chefs’ recipes. The community-minded retirement community offered free meals of the featured dish to the first 25 followers to comment on the Facebook live video.
Back by popular demand
A similar approach is planned for Legacy Retirement Communities’ first signature event of 2021. The “At-Home Food Fiesta,” featuring Chi-Chi’s favorites whipped up by Saltzman and his fellow chefs, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24 on Legacy Retirement Communities’ Facebook page.
The first 25 Facebook followers to comment on the presentation will receive a package of Saltzman’s prepared specialties from his Chi-Chi’s heydays including chimichangas, beef nachos, rice, refried beans and more.
The Facebook presentation will be filmed at The Legacy, 56th and Pioneers Boulevard, and will also include commentary by Robert Darrah, director of Dining Services for Legacy Retirement Communities. Guest host for the program will be Cathy Blythe, longtime Morning Show co-host for KFOR Radio.
Good neighbors
The virtual return of the Legacy Retirement Communities' signature events is a way of carrying out the desire of the LRC founder, the late Jerry Joyce, to host enriching public events that allow Legacy staff and residents to interact socially with family, friends, neighbors and the community at large.
"The coronavirus pandemic last year did not allow us to carry on the in-person touch that we'd enjoyed in the past," said Kelly Stenka, marketing director for the Legacy Retirement Communities. "But introducing the three cooking demos by using our Facebook page last year was a safe, effective way of remaining in touch and having some fun with the public. We're excited to bring that back this year."
Stenka added that details for the remaining signature events in 2021 have yet to be determined. The events will continue to be held, either virtually or in-person, she said.
"In the spirit of continuing to be good neighbors, we intend to continue with these events in some form or another, in a safe, fun manner."