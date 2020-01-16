Busch offering $1 rebate for every inch of snow in Nebraska

Let it snow, and let the Busch beer flow.

The brewery announced that it will offer a $1 rebate, up to $30, for every inch of snow that falls at designated locations in seven states, including Nebraska, between Jan. 1 and March 20. To be eligible for the rebate, the purchases must be 18-packs or greater or 12-packs of Busch N/A.

"Winter is about to get harsh," Busch said on its website, "but Busch is here to make … the cold months go down a little easier, so our fans can focus on the things that really matter."

In Nebraska, Busch will measure snowfall totals in Omaha. And, with snow in the forecast for Friday, Nebraskans may not have to wait long to cash in.

