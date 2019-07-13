When it comes to the hand-picked freshness of fruits and vegetables bursting with flavor, Leon’s Gourmet Grocer feels that it pays to be picky.
The supermarket that offers USDA Premium Choice grade beef feels that you deserve top-quality fruits and vegetables, too. Leon’s Produce Manager Craig Alley goes to great lengths to establish great working relationships with widely respected growers in Nebraska and beyond.
You can experience the “fruits” (and vegetables!) of the labor of Alley and his crew when Leon’s Gourmet Grocer, 2200 Winthrop Rd., hosts its Annual Sidewalk Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (July 13). Shop for specials galore in-store and on the sidewalk, and sink your teeth into meats that are unmistakably Leon’s during the Sizzling Saturday Grill-out from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with store-made cheeseburgers, brats and quarter-pound hot dogs, all priced at $3 each.
Taste the difference
Alley worked with local growers for 20 years at Ideal Grocery, which was known for its quality produce, before its fire in 2016 brought him to Leon’s. If you’re talking locally grown, quality fruits and veggies, you’ll find them at Leon’s.
“We’ve built a lot of good working relationships over the years in order to negotiate a fair price and to ensure the freshness is at its peak,” said Alley. “We get deliveries daily, so we can guarantee a quick turnaround time between the time it’s picked and when it appears in the display case.”
“Our working relationship with (Lincoln wholesaler) Lone Tree Foods contributes to our competitiveness and allows us to pass along those savings to our customers,” added Leon’s store manager and partner Topher Vorhies.
Alley said it’s been a good season thus far for growers. In-season fruits and veggies being showcased at today’s Sidewalk Sale include green seedless grapes, Washington apricots, Washington Rainier cherries, bi-color sweet corn, fresh mangos, radishes and whole white mushrooms. Prices for the Sidewalk Sale will be in effect Saturday only.
Second sale planned
Alley said the popularity of the Sidewalk Sale will spawn a second Leon’s produce sale in late July or early August. The headliners for that sale will be the season’s debut of Colorado peaches and the locally grown Nabers corn from the fields near York, Nebraska.
“We sell so much Nabers sweet corn that they grow an entire field of it each year just to sell to Leon’s,” said Alley. “Nabers Produce Farm specializes in corn and has been growing produce for retail sale since 1992. Many people compare this corn to the famous Little’s sweet corn we used to carry.
“Nabers is known for some of the state’s finest fruits and vegetables. We’re excited to carry their produce again this year,” Alley added.
Coming attractions
Utah peaches, considered by some to be the country’s cream of the crop, will begin to pop up in Leon’s display cases in September. That will also herald the beginning of the influx of apples from Nebraska City, considered Nebraska’s apple capital.
Vorhies said Leon’s buy-local approach also extends to the floral industry. Leon’s partners with Oak Creek Floral to give shoppers an array of choices in a cacophony of colors.
Also coming in the future at Leon’s: a brand-new remodel for the produce display area. “It will change the layout of the area and is an exciting step as we continue to grow,” said Vorhies. “It will allow us to better display our products.”
If you’re a foodie who loves the Leon’s difference but find it difficult to come to Leon’s, let Leon’s come to you. For just a $5 delivery fee in Lincoln, call (402) 488-2307 to place your order or go online at www.leonsgourmetgrocer.com
Store hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week, and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.