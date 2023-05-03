Dear Food Doc,

I read recently about the passing of Mimi Sheraton, the well-known restaurant reviewer for the New York Times. I also saw where the LJS reviewer, Jeff Korbelik, recently stepped down. This seems like a great job. Where do I apply?

Restaurant reviews first appeared in newspapers about 60 years ago. They were a popular feature then as they are today.

Back in the day, other than word-of-mouth, local newspapers and magazines were the main sources for these reviews. As the only game in town, they were very influential.

A restaurant that received a rave review in the Friday paper could count on a full house all weekend. Of course, a particularly negative review would have the opposite effect.

Now everyone is a critic. Yelp alone has nearly 250 million restaurant reviews, with more than 150 million visitors every month.

On-line reviewers typically rely on the same criteria as professional reviewers.

These include quality, price, service, and ambience.

Researchers who study consumer behavior also consider another important attribute - context. This is why the same reviewer can give a hole-in-the-wall burger place 4 stars one week, and a high-end French restaurant the same 4 stars the next week.

Reader-generated photos are especially important for on-line reviews. Indeed, one study reported that the number of posted food photos was a good predictor of restaurant success.

Unfortunately, I cannot advise you on how to get a job as a paid restaurant reviewer.

Then again, perhaps the days of the traditional restaurant reviewer might be numbered.

That’s at least according to several recent studies published in computer science journals. In these reports, text-mining and machine learning algorithms were used to aggregate thousands of Trip Advisor and Yelp reviews.

Rather than just listing an average rating, the algorithm provides the reader with a more nuanced and personalized recommendation.

Using Chatbot software, it’s possible the restaurant reviewer of the future may not have ever been to a restaurant, much less eaten an actual meal.

When that happens, the famous Yogi Berra adage about a popular eatery could apply. “No one goes there anymore”, the great philosopher opined, “it’s too crowded”.