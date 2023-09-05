Dear Food Doc,

I was traveling in Ireland and loved the food. The most surprising treat was the butter served at nearly every meal. It was richer, creamier and simply more delicious than the butter here in the U.S. What’s different about Irish butter that makes it so good?

From my experience, a hearty sourdough bread and rich, creamy butter are a culinary delight. And it gets no better than Irish butter.

In Ireland, most dairy cows are Holsteins, the same as in the U.S. So it’s not the cows that make Irish butter taste so good.

True, Irish and most European butters may contain a bit more milkfat than U.S. butter, but that doesn’t explain the difference. Rather it’s what the cows are eating that account for the unique qualities of these butters.

In the U.S., most dairy cows eat a dried mixed ration served in barns. In contrast, Irish cows graze outside on pasture grasses.

This pasture-based diet has major effects on the composition of the milk. Many of those components end up in the cream, and ultimately affect the flavor and texture properties of the butter.

For one, when cows consume pasture grass or clover, the milk will contain more unsaturated fat and less saturated fat. That makes the butter softer and more spreadable on bread.

Grasses are also rich in carotene (vitamin A). That gives Irish butter a deep yellow color.

Apart from texture and flavor, perhaps the most important difference is flavor. Scientists have identified dozens of flavor compounds present in Irish butter that are absent in other butters. Taste panels confirm that consumers prefer Irish butter more than conventional butter.

If you need more convincing, enhanced sensory properties are not the only benefit. Butter from pasture-fed cows also contains more healthy fats, including conjugated linoleic acid and omega-3 fatty acids.

The good news is that you don’t have to travel to Ireland for Irish butter (although it’s not a bad idea). Irish-style and other grass-fed butters are widely available in the U.S. Find yourself a crusty bread and you’ll have the start to a terrific dining experience.

