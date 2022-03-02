Ask UNL's Food Doc: Why does fast-food pop taste so much better?

Dear Food Doc,

Why does soda pop from my favorite fast-food place taste so much better than canned or bottled?

When I received this question, my first thought was that the reader was simply under a false impression that dispenser pop and packaged pop tasted differently. But I’ve since heard this many times, with people absolutely convinced that it is true.

Still, when I do not know the answer, I go to the academic literature. Not surprisingly, I could find only one soda pop comparison study. But this study assessed whether consumers preferred pop served in cans, plastic, or glass (glass wins), not how it was dispensed.

But then I remembered from my college days when I worked in restaurants, and the answer became clear. Every month or two, the pop dispenser would go flat or stop dispensing. We had to go underneath the machine and either switch out the carbon dioxide tank or the syrup container.

In other words, the pop you get from a can or bottle — the carbonated water plus the syrup — is obviously pre-made. All the ingredients are combined, processed, and then bottled or canned.

In contrast, the pop from a dispenser is made from the same ingredients, but in real time. That is, the water, the carbonation, and syrup are pumped into your cup just as it leaves the dispenser.

A single pop dispenser uses a common carbonation and water source. Thus, it can accommodate a variety of different syrups or flavors. It’s also possible to include a water filtration step. Plus, keeping all those constituents very cold keeps them very fresh.

While freshness is certainly important, it’s not the only reason why fountain pop tastes better. Rather, whoever oversees the dispenser — the restaurant chain, for example — decides on the all-important ratio of water to syrup to carbonation.

It’s now possible to make soda pop in your own kitchen. For less than $100 you can purchase a device to carbonate water. Then simply add your syrup of choice, and there you go, homemade soda pop.

Of course, developing a recipe that mimics your favorite dispensed beverage would not be easy. Indeed, at McDonald's, the main global dispenser of Coke and other fountain drinks, this formulation is highly classified information. You’d have a better chance of finding Elvis and Bigfoot in Area 51.

Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.

