Ask UNL's Food Doc: Why are these oranges not so orange?

Dear Food Doc: I am a former Lincolnite now living in Israel. All of the oranges in the Israeli markets are sweet and delicious. But they are definitely not orange. Instead, they are quite green, like the color of a lime. The flavor actually surprised me, as I expect green fruit to be sour and not very sweet. Can you explain?
Your question is as timely as the season. This month, the leaves here in Nebraska have begun turning from green to brilliant shades of orange, red, yellow and brown. The reason is due to pigments in the leaves that change as the temperature drops.
As you noted, color is one of the most important factors when we purchase fruits and vegetables. Broccoli that’s not vibrantly green or apples that aren’t deliciously red simply don’t sell well. Indeed, consumers often prejudge the freshness, sweetness and overall flavor of fresh produce based on visual appearance.
Let’s talk apples and oranges. And carotenoids and chlorophylls. Those are the main pigments in the rind of oranges, whether grown in Israel or Florida.
They are also the same pigments in the leaves covering my lawn as I write this.
Just like Israeli oranges, Florida oranges are green as they grow on trees. This is due to chlorophyll. If you remember from eighth grade biology, chlorophyll is an essential part of photosynthesis. This is the process by which plants obtain energy from the sun to grow and make life on earth possible. So chlorophyll is kind of important, and growing plants make a lot of it.
Nonetheless, when the temperature drops and it becomes cooler, the fruit ripens and less chlorophyll is produced. Soon all the chlorophyll is degraded and the carotenoids (orange-colored pigments) are revealed.
For Florida oranges, this means less green and more orange skin.
In contrast, oranges that ripen in tropical climates retain the green color because chlorophyll is more stable. The green oranges in Israel, as you’ve noticed, taste just as sweet as orange oranges. You see oranges mature from the inside out!
It is worth noting that green oranges can become orange by a process called “degreening." Many oranges are shipped green and stored until they change color. We’ve all noticed that green bananas become yellow on their own due to the release of ethylene gas by the banana itself. The same gas can be applied to green oranges to make them orange.
There is another important part to the pigment story. One reason why nutritionists tell consumers to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables is because of carotenoids, as well as anthocyanins. While the color is certainly visually appealing, they also have antioxidant benefits, reducing risks of heart disease and cancer and improving immune health.
Now, orange you glad you asked?
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.
