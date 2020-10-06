Ask UNL's Food Doc: Why are these oranges not so orange?

Dear Food Doc: I am a former Lincolnite now living in Israel. All of the oranges in the Israeli markets are sweet and delicious. But they are definitely not orange. Instead, they are quite green, like the color of a lime. The flavor actually surprised me, as I expect green fruit to be sour and not very sweet. Can you explain?

Your question is as timely as the season. This month, the leaves here in Nebraska have begun turning from green to brilliant shades of orange, red, yellow and brown. The reason is due to pigments in the leaves that change as the temperature drops.

As you noted, color is one of the most important factors when we purchase fruits and vegetables. Broccoli that’s not vibrantly green or apples that aren’t deliciously red simply don’t sell well. Indeed, consumers often prejudge the freshness, sweetness and overall flavor of fresh produce based on visual appearance.

Let’s talk apples and oranges. And carotenoids and chlorophylls. Those are the main pigments in the rind of oranges, whether grown in Israel or Florida.

They are also the same pigments in the leaves covering my lawn as I write this.