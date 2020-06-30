Ask UNL's Food Doc: There really is comfort in comfort foods

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Food Doc: In the past 4 months it seems like all we do is eat. Breakfast, lunch and dinner plus snacks all day long. Is it simply because we’re trapped in the house?

For many of us, the past several months have been very unsettling, to say the least. The pandemic, and the constant bad news, have occupied our days and our nights, literally 24/7.

Except for occasional trips to the grocery store or walks in the neighborhood, most Nebraskans have been confined to homes. Despite Netflix and Hulu, boredom arrived in April and has pretty much remained.

I also know several people who joined the protests. Those events have added to the overall sense of anxiety, even when just watching on TV.

And the close quarters, even with supposed loved ones, hasn’t helped.

If there was ever time to rely on comfort foods, this has been it.

And that is exactly what has happened in the past several months.

Sure, there has been a lot of home-cooking. But many of the comfort foods we’ve chosen have been processed foods, including plenty of old standbys. Thus, while the past decade saw millennials abandon iconic brands, they have returned in a major way.