Ask UNL's Food Doc: There really is comfort in comfort foods

Dear Food Doc: In the past 4 months it seems like all we do is eat. Breakfast, lunch and dinner plus snacks all day long. Is it simply because we’re trapped in the house?
For many of us, the past several months have been very unsettling, to say the least. The pandemic, and the constant bad news, have occupied our days and our nights, literally 24/7.
Except for occasional trips to the grocery store or walks in the neighborhood, most Nebraskans have been confined to homes. Despite Netflix and Hulu, boredom arrived in April and has pretty much remained.
I also know several people who joined the protests. Those events have added to the overall sense of anxiety, even when just watching on TV.
And the close quarters, even with supposed loved ones, hasn’t helped.
If there was ever time to rely on comfort foods, this has been it.
And that is exactly what has happened in the past several months.
Sure, there has been a lot of home-cooking. But many of the comfort foods we’ve chosen have been processed foods, including plenty of old standbys. Thus, while the past decade saw millennials abandon iconic brands, they have returned in a major way.
Indeed, according to Forbes magazine, Campbell’s soup, Pepperidge Farm, Goldfish crackers and Prego pasta sauce have been big sellers.
Similar sales increases were reported for other old favorites like Oreos, Chips Ahoy, M&M’s and Ritz.
Even products that had been in the sales doldrums, like breakfast cereals and frozen waffles, have rebounded.
Of course, perhaps the most iconic comfort food of all time, Kraft Mac & Cheese, has had record sales this spring. Inexpensive and easy to make, this classic in the bright blue box has been providing comfort for nearly 80 years.
If you derive satisfaction from comfort foods, it’s not all in your mind. There are biological reasons.
In a general sense, when we eat palate-pleasing foods, neurotransmitters like serotonin and endogenous opiates are released. When they reach the brain, they put us in a good mood. This stimulus-reward cycle can continue until you reach the last chip or the bottom of the Ben and Jerry’s container.
Other foods, like dark chocolate and black tea, may also improve one’s mood, but in a different way. They work by reducing release of cortisol, the so-called stress hormone.
There is certainly a psychological component to comfort foods. The plate of homemade chocolate chip cookies, delicious as they may be, also remind us of happier days.
My grandmother, like grandmothers around the world, was a terrific cook. In addition to ethnic delicacies, she made a wonderfully comforting macaroni-and-cheese casserole. She passed the recipe on to my mother whose version was nearly as good.
When finally it was time for me to receive the recipe, imagine my total surprise to see the secret ingredient — Kraft American cheese!
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.
