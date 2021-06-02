Ask UNL's Food Doc: Test yourself with 'myth vs. science'

I’ve received a lot of questions recently that fall under the heading “myth vs. science." Let’s see how you do on these.

Question 1: What’s the best way to keep my guacamole from browning?

a) leave the pit in the bowl

b) add lime juice

c) keep it air-tight

The browning you observe when avocados are cut is due to an enzymatic reaction. While there are ways to control this reaction, the avocado pit has no anti-browning properties. True, if you cut an avocado in half, the portion with the pit inside the divot will not brown. But that’s because the reaction needs access to oxygen, which the pit prevents.

Thus, wrapping the guacamole with air-tight plastic wrap is a good solution. Lime juice works because it is acidic and contains Vitamin C. Both inhibit browning.

Question 2. Under what conditions does trimming the mold from cheese make it safe to eat?

a) if it’s a hard cheese like cheddar

b) if it’s a soft cheese like cream cheese

c) if the mold is green or blue