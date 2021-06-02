Ask UNL's Food Doc: Test yourself with 'myth vs. science'

I’ve received a lot of questions recently that fall under the heading “myth vs. science." Let’s see how you do on these.
Question 1: What’s the best way to keep my guacamole from browning?
a) leave the pit in the bowl
b) add lime juice
c) keep it air-tight
The browning you observe when avocados are cut is due to an enzymatic reaction. While there are ways to control this reaction, the avocado pit has no anti-browning properties. True, if you cut an avocado in half, the portion with the pit inside the divot will not brown. But that’s because the reaction needs access to oxygen, which the pit prevents.
Thus, wrapping the guacamole with air-tight plastic wrap is a good solution. Lime juice works because it is acidic and contains Vitamin C. Both inhibit browning.
Question 2. Under what conditions does trimming the mold from cheese make it safe to eat?
a) if it’s a hard cheese like cheddar
b) if it’s a soft cheese like cream cheese
c) if the mold is green or blue
Many consumers consider moldy cheese to be spoiled, repulsive, and just plain yucky. A little speck is often all it takes for a consumer to toss the entire piece into the trash. Judicious trimming, however, is certainly an option, especially for firm or hard cheeses.
This is because even if the mold was able to produce offensive or even toxic products, those substances would not diffuse into the cheese. In contrast, they could theoretically diffuse into soft cheese.
In either case, color is not a reliable indicator of whether the mold is safe or not.
3. Where is the best place to store bread to keep it from staling?
a) on the counter
b) in the refrigerator
c) in a freezer
Staling is a complex physical-chemical phenomenon that leads to increased rigidity and firmness in bread structure.
Despite how common the practice is, storing bread in the refrigerator actually accelerates staling compared to room temperature. The best way to preserve bread is by freezing. Not only does it reduce staling, freezing also prevents growth of those yucky molds.
4. Should ready-to-eat salad greens be rewashed?
a) no
b) yes
Pre-washed lettuce, spinach, and other salad greens are among the most popular products in the produce section. They are certainly nutritious, but their main selling point is convenience. Simply open the package and eat.
Unfortunately, these products have occasionally been the source of food poisoning outbreaks. Contamination with harmful bacteria can occur, albeit infrequently, in the field or during processing. Those microbes stick to the leaves and are not always removed during the triple washing steps.
Rewashing at home, however, is not likely to be effective, nor does the CDC recommend this practice. Food safety experts worry that consumers could inadvertently introduce harmful microbes from their hands or counter. Plus, quality control measures taken by the industry in recent years have greatly reduced the food safety risks.
5. How did you do?
a) Got them all right
b) Got half right
c) I wish I had paid more attention in my science classes
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.