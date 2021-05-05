Ask UNL's Food Doc: Tasting what you pay for with wines

The take home message? Neither price nor expert recommendations matter much for nonexpert wine consumers.

Exhibit B. A 2011 paper employed some trickery to test the hypothesis that higher-priced wines will get better scores. In this experiment, tasters were told ahead that the wine was either cheap or expensive. Then they tasted and scored. Of course, it was the same wine.

No matter, as you probably guessed, the more expensive wines got higher scores.

Exhibit C. A paper published just last month in the journal, Food Quality and Preference, assessed consumer preferences among different Italian wines. One was inexpensive and considered low quality by an expert taster. Another was high priced and considered to be outstanding quality. But if the price of the lower quality wine was raised, it’s rating among regular wine drinkers increased. It even scored better than the expensive wine.

Exhibit D. The ultimate example of price versus quality distortion was a widely reported snafu that occurred in a high-end New York restaurant. Evidently, a group of Wall Street big spenders ordered a $2,000 Mouton Rothschild Bordeaux. Seated not far away was a young couple who ordered the least expensive wine — a pedestrian Pinot Noir for $18.