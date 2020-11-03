Ask UNL's Food Doc: Smoking that Thanksgiving turkey safe — when done correctly

Dear Food Doc: My fiancé recently bought a smoker grill, and he insists on using it for everything. The smoker cooks things very slowly, usually between 225-250 F, for up to a full day. I'm a food safety freak, and I am worried that dangerous microbes could survive and grow. My fiancé and I have had many spirited conversations about the safety of his beloved smoker. With Thanksgiving coming up, I know he will want to smoke a turkey. We need a professional opinion!
I am happy to help with this question and will try to restore your confidence in his judgment, while respecting your concern about food safety.
To start, humans have been smoking meat and other foods for thousands of years. Thus, there is a long precedent for this form of cooking, provided it is done correctly. And there’s the rub. If done incorrectly, then all bets are off.
Smoking relies on indirect heat rather than direct heat over a fire or heating element. The temperature in a conventional direct heating grill can reach well over 450 F. Oven temperatures for cooking roasts or turkeys is usually between 325-370 F.
In contrast, the temperature of a smoker is much lower, around 225-250 F. Thus, this is a much slower form of cooking, and you are wise to be mindful about food safety.
There are really two food safety goals when using smoking or other slow-cooking methods for meat or poultry. The first is to reach a high enough internal temperature sufficient to kill harmful microbes like salmonella and pathogenic (disease-causing) E. coli. For beef or pork, the target is 160 F; for poultry, including turkey, it’s 165 F.
Second, it is critical that the meat does not hang out in the danger zone. This is a temperature range between 40 and 140 F, where harmful microbes can theoretically grow and reach dangerously high levels. Thus, the meat or turkey should get to above 140 F within 4 hours.
Apart from following these rules, you also need to make sure the meat is thawed throughout. Even if it’s just partially frozen, it may take additional time to reach 140 F in the interior, and the product will be lingering in that danger zone for a long time.
Likewise, try to resist the urge to peek inside. Every time you open the smoker, hot air escapes. This will not affect the temperature of the meat in the short-term, but multiple peeks will slow down the cooking rate and could leave you in the danger zone.
Many smokers have built-in temperature gauges, which are very helpful. It should stay above 225 F. But it is also imperative that you invest in an accurate meat thermometer. And you should also know where it needs to be inserted. This will depend on the size and shape of the product you are smoking. For a turkey, it’s the innermost part of the thigh or the thickest part of the breast.
While I hesitate to dampen your enthusiasm for your meat smoker, be aware that many public health officials recommend limiting consumption of smoked meat. This is because chemical reactions responsible for those wonderful smoke meat flavors also can lead to harmful byproducts that could even be carcinogenic.
So enjoy the smoker, just smoke safely.
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.
