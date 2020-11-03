Ask UNL's Food Doc: Smoking that Thanksgiving turkey safe — when done correctly

Second, it is critical that the meat does not hang out in the danger zone. This is a temperature range between 40 and 140 F, where harmful microbes can theoretically grow and reach dangerously high levels. Thus, the meat or turkey should get to above 140 F within 4 hours.

Apart from following these rules, you also need to make sure the meat is thawed throughout. Even if it’s just partially frozen, it may take additional time to reach 140 F in the interior, and the product will be lingering in that danger zone for a long time.

Likewise, try to resist the urge to peek inside. Every time you open the smoker, hot air escapes. This will not affect the temperature of the meat in the short-term, but multiple peeks will slow down the cooking rate and could leave you in the danger zone.

Many smokers have built-in temperature gauges, which are very helpful. It should stay above 225 F. But it is also imperative that you invest in an accurate meat thermometer. And you should also know where it needs to be inserted. This will depend on the size and shape of the product you are smoking. For a turkey, it’s the innermost part of the thigh or the thickest part of the breast.