The April mailbag had plenty of good questions.

I had an opened bottle of Pom Wonderful pomegranate juice in the fridge for about a week. It tastes like its fermented, even a bit fizzy. Is it safe to drink?

Pomegranate juice is very sour, with an acidity comparable to vinegar. Commercial juices, including Pom Wonderful, are also pasteurized.

That’s why, when kept cold, they have a months-long shelf-life. But once the bottles are opened, they should be consumed be within 2 weeks.

That’s because spoilage microbes don’t mind acidic conditions. As they grow, carbon dioxide is produced, accounting for the fizziness.

The gas, along with a trace amount of ethanol and acetic acid, give the juice a fermented flavor. So even though the juice has lost its freshness, it remains safe to consume.

My husband likes dark toast, grilled vegetables, and dark roast coffee. Aren’t we supposed to avoid foods cooked this way?

When bread is toasted, potatoes are fried, or coffee beans are roasted, heat-induced chemical reactions occur. These lead to mostly pleasant changes in color, aroma, flavor, and texture.

The downside is that these same reactions can generate unhealthy substances. One of those is acrylamide. Alarms went off 20 years ago when it was reported that acrylamide was present in starchy foods like bread, French fries, and breakfast cereal.

Should you be concerned about your husband’s dietary preferences? Most experts consider that the amount of acrylamide in most foods is generally low.

Still, the FDA advises consumers to cut back on foods high in acrylamide. Unfortunately, that includes dark toast, fried potatoes, and dark roasted coffee.

Is it true that insect powders are being intentionally added to food. This can’t be right?

Say goodbye to that old joke, “waiter, there’s a bug in my soup”. The global insect market is now a billion-dollar industry.

Insect-eating is common in many parts of the world. For some reason, it hasn’t caught on here in beef country.

But hold your horses - ground up crickets, beetles, and mealworms are now being produced in the U.S. for humans and animals.

Insect powders are high in protein and fiber. They are low fat and cholesterol-free. Insect farms take up little space and are sustainable.

Not sold yet? Consider that insects, so I’ve been told, have a sweet nutty flavor. Ground into flour, they can be added to breads, cookies, even doughnuts.

But no need to be concerned about cricket powder slipping into your next protein bar. They must be listed on the label.

Perhaps one day, you may even ask the waiter for more bugs in your soup.