Ask UNL's Food Doc: Pandemic will change way we eat

Dear Food Doc: I keep hearing how the pandemic will change the way we live, maybe for a very long time. Don’t you think that when life does gets back to “normal,” so will our food system?
Answer: First, the pandemic has made it abundantly clear how much we rely on our health care system and dedicated health care providers. Amen to that.
The pandemic has also shown how much we also depend on a stable and safe food supply. Our food system has been challenged like nothing since the 1930s.
From farms struggling to bring milk, meat and vegetables to the market to closed factories and restaurants, there is probably not one sector of the food industry that has not been affected.
Nonetheless, and despite considerable challenges, farmers, processors and retailers have been up to the task. Disruptions in the food supply have been mostly temporary. With few exceptions, grocery store shelves have remained well stocked.
But changes in how food is processed and perhaps even the types of foods that we eat are certainly on the way. Even before the pandemic, food companies had already embraced new and innovative technologies and processes.
Indeed, automation in food processing has long been the rule. Large food manufacturing facilities can produce hundreds of packages per minute. Line speed is getting faster and faster, with minimal human contact.
Modern food plants also rely on robotics, such that workers are more likely to tap on a control pad than handle actual food products.
There is one main exception, and we saw this recently on the nightly news. These were the videos showing meat and poultry processing workers standing shoulder-to-shoulder on both sides of a fast-moving conveyor line. To keep these workers safe, social distancing and slower line speeds have been implemented.
Although absolutely necessary for the welfare of the workers, these practices reduce efficiency in an industry already operating on tight margins.
That’s why automation and robotic technologies are being implemented even in this labor-intensive industry. Imagine robotic arms doing at least some of the cutting, trimming and packaging, safely and efficiently.
As you noted, the pandemic has also changed our eating habits. Although restaurants are slowly re-opening, it will likely be a long time before consumers begin eating out at pre-COVID rates. Expect to see more ready-to-eat and convenience foods at the grocery store.
There may also be more interest in healthy eating. As we’ve heard, the main risk factor for COVID-19 is being over 60 years old. There is not much we can do about that.
But other contributing risk factors include high blood pressure, heart disease, type 2-diabetes and obesity. These are all influenced by diet. We’ll have to wait to see the data, but perhaps eating healthier foods can strengthen the immune system and reduce risks of infection.
The experts are telling us that managing COVID-19 will be a major challenge for a long time. Ensuring a safe, healthy and plentiful food supply will require well-trained plant, animal, and food scientists, microbiologists, engineers, and nutritionists.
For college-bound students looking to meet this grand challenge, you need look no further than UNL and the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. If you want to make a real difference in a post-COVID world, they will be ready for you.
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.
