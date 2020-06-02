Ask UNL's Food Doc: Pandemic will change way we eat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Food Doc: I keep hearing how the pandemic will change the way we live, maybe for a very long time. Don’t you think that when life does gets back to “normal,” so will our food system?

Answer: First, the pandemic has made it abundantly clear how much we rely on our health care system and dedicated health care providers. Amen to that.

The pandemic has also shown how much we also depend on a stable and safe food supply. Our food system has been challenged like nothing since the 1930s.

From farms struggling to bring milk, meat and vegetables to the market to closed factories and restaurants, there is probably not one sector of the food industry that has not been affected.

Nonetheless, and despite considerable challenges, farmers, processors and retailers have been up to the task. Disruptions in the food supply have been mostly temporary. With few exceptions, grocery store shelves have remained well stocked.

But changes in how food is processed and perhaps even the types of foods that we eat are certainly on the way. Even before the pandemic, food companies had already embraced new and innovative technologies and processes.