Ask UNL's Food Doc: Olive oil helps with heart health

Dear Food Doc,

I read about a study that said olive oil was good for heart health. But what about the actual olives that I eat on pizza or salads? Are they just as healthy?

Certainly, the olive oil/heart health connection is now well-established. In the past twenty years, there have been dozens of studies showing that olive oil consumption is associated with reduced risks of heart disease.

In a study published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology, researchers tracked 90,000 participants over 28 years. Ultimately, they showed that consuming just a half tablespoon of olive oil per day was sufficient to reduce the risk of heart disease and death by 20%.

Of course, olive oil is a main component of the Mediterranean diet. According to the American Heart Association and other medical organizations, the Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest diets to follow. This cuisine is rich in whole grains, fruits and vegetables, legumes, and nuts, with seafood, poultry, and dairy in moderation. It’s also delicious.

Olive oil contains the right combination of fatty acids, but what makes it especially healthy are the polyphenols. Olive oil polyphenols are a natural source of heart-healthy antioxidants known to have many positive health effects.

So compelling is the data, that European and U.S. health agencies have approved health claims for olive oil polyphenols.

Extra virgin olive oil, the least processed type, is the best source of these substances. Polyphenols also account for the color and rich, complex flavor of olive oil. That’s reason enough to make olive oil the oil of choice in your kitchen.

If you like olives from a jar or can, then you are in luck. That’s because table olives also contain polyphenols. But the amounts depend on the type of olive and how they were processed. Not all olives are created the same.

Most of the olives served on pizza, salads, or in your martini are referred to as California-style. They are processed to remove the bitterness, added to a brine, and then heat-processed in cans or jars.

In contrast, so-called Spanish-style or Greek-style olives are salted and fermented. Fermentation not only adds flavor, but recent research indicates that fermented olives contain more of those polyphenols. Plus, many fermented olives also contain live microbes that may contribute to a healthy gut.

It’s no wonder that olives have long been a part of so many cultures and cuisines. Indeed, a team of archaeologists and biologists recently discovered evidence that humans were producing fermented olives in northern Israel nearly 10,000 years ago.

Maybe that shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. After all, following the Great Flood, a dove returned to the Ark carrying an olive leaf, a symbol of peace then and now.

Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.

