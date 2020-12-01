Ask UNL's Food Doc: Nifty kitchen gadgets for the holidays

The top-of-the-line distiller will extract $5,000 from your pocket, microwave versions only a few hundred.

You do not have to be a lab wonk to make an impression. Consider the kitchen blow torch (less than $20). Use it on the surface of ordinary vanilla pudding to make restaurant quality crème brûlée It also can roast red peppers and other vegetables and makes killer s’mores, even in December.

The blow torch is also a perfect companion to the sous vide lineup. Sous vide involves placing meat in vacuum sealed bags and submerging them in a hot water bath for a few hours.

Although sous vide cooking achieves perfect doneness, the meat does not develop a crust or char. What’s missing is the so-called Maillard reaction. You can use a grill to do the job, but doesn’t a 1000 degree blow torch sound like more fun?

Finally, perhaps the most well-used gadget in many kitchens is the food processor. We use them for chopping, mixing and grating. But after you’ve chopped the garlic, peppers, onions and carrots, you still have to transfer them to a pot or skillet for cooking.

What if the food processor also did the cooking? Now they do just that. Seriously, the only question is what took so long?