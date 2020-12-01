 Skip to main content
Ask UNL's Food Doc: Nifty kitchen gadgets for the holidays
Ask UNL's Food Doc: Nifty kitchen gadgets for the holidays

Dear Food Doc: My family has always spent a lot of time in the kitchen. But in the past nine months, we’re practically living in the kitchen. With the holidays approaching, we could sure use some inspiring recommendations for new kitchen gadgets.

I’m guessing that a new can opener is not what you have in mind. Not to worry. 2020, despite being the worst year ever, has at least led to some pretty ingenious products.

Want to impress your family? Let’s start with the anti-griddle. Unlike conventional griddles for cooking pancakes and grilled cheese sandwiches, anti-griddles do the opposite. Rather than making food hot, they rapidly flash-freeze whatever you set on the -30ºF surface.

Anything liquid will freeze, forming crunchy, cool concoctions. Imagine frozen hot sauce chips or cappuccino brittle. Or ice cream in thin sheets or marble-sized scoops. They can even make wine ice cubes.

Most anti-griddles are anti-cheap. Premium units cost more than $1,000. Less expensive versions are available for under $50, although they do not get nearly as cold and have fewer applications.

Next in the how-have-I-managed-without-one category is the vacuum distiller. No, we’re not talking moonshine. Rather, this nifty device is used to extract and concentrate flavors and aromas from fruits and vegetables. Pop in an orange, out comes concentrated essence of orange.

The top-of-the-line distiller will extract $5,000 from your pocket, microwave versions only a few hundred.

You do not have to be a lab wonk to make an impression. Consider the kitchen blow torch (less than $20). Use it on the surface of ordinary vanilla pudding to make restaurant quality crème brûlée It also can roast red peppers and other vegetables and makes killer s’mores, even in December.

The blow torch is also a perfect companion to the sous vide lineup. Sous vide involves placing meat in vacuum sealed bags and submerging them in a hot water bath for a few hours.

Although sous vide cooking achieves perfect doneness, the meat does not develop a crust or char. What’s missing is the so-called Maillard reaction. You can use a grill to do the job, but doesn’t a 1000 degree blow torch sound like more fun?

Finally, perhaps the most well-used gadget in many kitchens is the food processor. We use them for chopping, mixing and grating. But after you’ve chopped the garlic, peppers, onions and carrots, you still have to transfer them to a pot or skillet for cooking.

What if the food processor also did the cooking? Now they do just that. Seriously, the only question is what took so long?

These food processor/cooker combination devices are programmable and, according to the manufacturers, foolproof. You do pay for the convenience — most cost more than $500. If only they were self-cleaning, that might clinch the deal.

Bob Hutkins

Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.

