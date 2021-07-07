Ask UNL's Food Doc: Less than 10% of income spent on food

This pattern is the same for other staple foods, from coffee to milk to flour. But the product that has historically seen the greatest price shift is sugar.

I can go to my local grocery and buy a 4-pound bag of store brand sugar for $2. But in 1776, a laborer would have to work a full week to buy just a pound. And before 1492, only European royalty could afford sugar — it cost the equivalent of hundreds of dollars per pound.

Remarkably, however, only about 15 cents of our food dollar goes to farmers. The rest is for processing, packaging, transportation, and marketing. Indeed, according to one cost breakdown, a $3 box of breakfast cereal contains less than a dime’s worth of grain. The packaging costs more.

For sure, the affordability of food depends on one’s economic situation. Thus, for low-income Americans, increased food prices are especially tough on family budgets.

Still, in general, we spend less on food in the United States than every other country. However, this may not remain the case. Many food economists have predicted higher food prices over the next decade. Reasons include increased demand from Asia and Africa and scarcity of arable land, water, and energy. Labor shortages and food waste also drive up prices.

But undoubtedly, the main factor influencing both food prices and availability will be climate change. This will affect everyone who intends to live on planet Earth.

Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0