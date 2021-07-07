Ask UNL's Food Doc: Less than 10% of income spent on food

Dear Food Doc: With all the recent news about rising food prices, I have been paying more attention during my grocery shopping. But I wonder if I am really spending more on food compared to other necessities. Doesn’t everything go up in price?
One hundred years ago, American families spent 40% of their income on food. That was more than for housing, transportation, and healthcare, combined.
In the early 70s, or about fifty years ago, food expenditures accounted for about 20% of family income. At the same time, housing and transportation together reached 60%.
Currently, in 2021, we spend less than 10% of our income for food. And that even includes food from restaurants.
Thus, despite the recent surge in food prices, nonfood expenses take a much larger bite out of the typical family budget.
Another way to view prices for living necessities is to consider how many person-hours one must work to pay for those items. For example, based on average wages in 1971, one had to work for about 15 minutes to buy one pound of hamburger.
Obviously, both wages and food prices have increased in the past 50 years. But when you do the math, it takes nearly the same amount of labor to cover the cost of that same pound of hamburger.
This pattern is the same for other staple foods, from coffee to milk to flour. But the product that has historically seen the greatest price shift is sugar.
I can go to my local grocery and buy a 4-pound bag of store brand sugar for $2. But in 1776, a laborer would have to work a full week to buy just a pound. And before 1492, only European royalty could afford sugar — it cost the equivalent of hundreds of dollars per pound.
Remarkably, however, only about 15 cents of our food dollar goes to farmers. The rest is for processing, packaging, transportation, and marketing. Indeed, according to one cost breakdown, a $3 box of breakfast cereal contains less than a dime’s worth of grain. The packaging costs more.
For sure, the affordability of food depends on one’s economic situation. Thus, for low-income Americans, increased food prices are especially tough on family budgets.
Still, in general, we spend less on food in the United States than every other country. However, this may not remain the case. Many food economists have predicted higher food prices over the next decade. Reasons include increased demand from Asia and Africa and scarcity of arable land, water, and energy. Labor shortages and food waste also drive up prices.
But undoubtedly, the main factor influencing both food prices and availability will be climate change. This will affect everyone who intends to live on planet Earth.
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.