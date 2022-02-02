Ask UNL's Food Doc: Keeping fresh meat safe to eat

Dear Food Doc,

Long story short, is fresh deer meat OK to eat after a week in my backpack?

OK, here’s a few more details. I was hunting in western Nebraska right before Thanksgiving and shot a deer. I butchered the deer in the field according to what hunters call the “gutless method.” I packed the meat in a game bag and then put it in my backpack. I soon realized that I was dangerously close to a spreading wildfire and needed to get to safety quickly. Thus, I left my heavy backpack behind and literally ran for several miles before I reached a ranger.

I returned a week later and was able to find my backpack, with the meat inside. Even though the temperatures during that week were unseasonably warm, to my surprise, the meat looked and smelled fine. I even grilled a small piece and it tasted fine. But a friend told me it could contain deadly botulism. After a restless night worrying about that, I decided to toss the remaining meat.

Was that the right call? How could the meat be dangerous if it looked, smelled, and even tasted perfectly fine?

This is one terrific adventure, and I am glad to hear you survived the fire. However, had the meat contained botulism, you might not have been so lucky.

The short answer is simple: never eat fresh meat that has not been kept cold for more than a few hours, much less a full week. In food safety circles, we live by the rule “when in doubt, throw it out”.

From your account, I doubt that conditions were right for botulism. That certainly would have been your worst-case scenario. Still, Salmonella or E. coli are no fun either. For future reference, remember that appearance, smell, and taste are not accurate measures for determining safety.

Indeed, it’s often the case that those harmful microbes do not cause obvious spoilage. That’s why people eat pathogen-contaminated foods, only to get sick a day or two later.

Nonetheless, I am surprised the meat did not become noticeably spoiled after a week at warm temperatures. Ordinarily, freshly butchered meat is exposed to microbes from the hide, knives, and hands.

The main source of harmful microbes comes from the intestinal tract. The gutless method means that you did not perform an evisceration step. Thus, if you are very hygienic with your technique and removed the meat carefully, it is theoretically possible to obtain relatively pristine cuts.

If you then quickly packed the meat into your game bag, you further reduced the risk of contamination with spoilage or disease-causing microbes.

Under normal winter weather conditions, the outdoor temperatures should be low enough to keep the meat cold and safe. That’s why food poisoning caused by improperly handled deer meat is infrequent. Otherwise, you should keep the meat on ice.

Perhaps of more concern are reports from Iowa, Ohio, and other states that a third of wild deer populations may be carrying COVID. Hunters are advised to wear face coverings and gloves during field dressing and to wash their hands after handling any part of the deer.

In the absence of state or federal standards for harmful microbes, hunters should heed the adage - an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.

