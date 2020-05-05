Ask UNL's Food Doc: Keep your food fresher longer

Dear Food Doc: I miss my barber, my gym and my hardware store. Most of all, I miss going to my neighborhood grocery store. Am I alone on that last point?
Answer: I totally get it. I, too, need a haircut, plus serious time on the elliptical and some bolts to fix an old porch swing. I am also with you on missing the grocery store experience.
Retailers try hard to make grocery shopping a pleasant experience. Small, neighborhood grocers, in particular, promote their friendliness and smallness as a virtue. The large retailers emphasize selection and low prices.
Regardless, most consumers still view the trip to the market as just another boring chore.
Now, in the COVID-19 era, grocery shopping has indeed become an experience, just not one we would have ever imagined.
There are restrictions on when one can shop and on how many customers are permitted at a time. One-way aisles and shielded and masked cashiers are now the norm. Not to mention there are limits on how many items one is allowed to buy.
Many consumers have opted out entirely, replying on online ordering with delivery or curbside pickup. Although you have to be very organized and scheduled in advance, you can’t beat the convenience.
Still, for consumers who actually enjoy the trip to the grocery, the return to normal can’t come fast enough. They like to pick out that perfectly marbled roast, smell the ripeness of a cantaloupe or see what’s fresh in the bakery.
And who doesn’t like to squeeze the Charmin (alas, if there is any to be found).
Now that I’ve been buying fresh food in larger quantities than normal, what’s the best way to keep everything from going bad? I hate to throw away food.
The best strategy is not to buy more than you can eat. But given the current circumstances, I understand the dilemma.
Here are my five simple rules for food preservation and safety. They apply for large food processors just as well as for the home.
1. Keep microbes out. Technically, this is not easy. Fresh produce, meat and dairy are not sterile, so it’s normal that they contain microbes. But you should still try to maintain a clean kitchen and refrigerator. Above all, prevent cross contamination. This means avoiding the scenario where you cut up a chicken for dinner on your counter, then make salad without a thorough cleaning in-between.
2. Remove the microbes. Again, easier said than done. Still, washing produce is always a good way to reduce the microbial load. Be sure to spin dry or remove the excess water. Moldy food is unsightly, but for products like hard cheese, trimming works fine.
3. Inhibit microbes' growth. Refrigeration is the most common way to preserve foods. Cold does not stop microbes from growing, but it can significantly slow them down. Freezing is even better.
4. Kill and destroy. Cooking kills most spoilage and harmful microbes. The higher the temperature or the longer the time, the more microbes are killed. But once the food has cooled it becomes susceptible to re-contamination. That’s why rule No. 1 is so important.
5. Rely on a combination of rules No. 1-4. In the food industry, we call this the hurdle concept. The more hurdles, the better preserved will be the food.
Follow these simple rules, and you may not have to throw out any food at all.
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at citydesk@journalstar.com.
