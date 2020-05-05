Ask UNL's Food Doc: Keep your food fresher longer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Food Doc: I miss my barber, my gym and my hardware store. Most of all, I miss going to my neighborhood grocery store. Am I alone on that last point?

Answer: I totally get it. I, too, need a haircut, plus serious time on the elliptical and some bolts to fix an old porch swing. I am also with you on missing the grocery store experience.

Retailers try hard to make grocery shopping a pleasant experience. Small, neighborhood grocers, in particular, promote their friendliness and smallness as a virtue. The large retailers emphasize selection and low prices.

Regardless, most consumers still view the trip to the market as just another boring chore.

Now, in the COVID-19 era, grocery shopping has indeed become an experience, just not one we would have ever imagined.

There are restrictions on when one can shop and on how many customers are permitted at a time. One-way aisles and shielded and masked cashiers are now the norm. Not to mention there are limits on how many items one is allowed to buy.

Many consumers have opted out entirely, replying on online ordering with delivery or curbside pickup. Although you have to be very organized and scheduled in advance, you can’t beat the convenience.