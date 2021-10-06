Ask UNL's Food Doc: Just how cool is food science? Two recent questions make the case

Dear Food Doc,
I love the roast beef sandwiches from sandwich shops and delis, but I heard that the roast beef is not really roast beef. If it’s not, what is it?
There are a lot of ways to make roast beef. If you were making a roast at home, you would go to the meat section of the grocery and choose one of several cuts of beef.
Whatever you select, it would all be a whole, single cut of meat. The most common roasts are from rounds, chuck, rib, brisket, and top sirloin.
Cost and quality depend on the cut. At one local butcher shop, a rib roast costs about $20 per pound. You can certainly spend less - bottom round roasts sell for about $6 per pound.
But roast beef can also be made by combining two or more pieces of beef with salt and other ingredients and then shaping them into uniformly sized roasts. These pieces hold together perfectly fine after cooking.
These restructured beef products look remarkably like an intact roast but have several advantages. First, high quality products can be made from less expensive portions. Leanness, salt, and juiciness are also easier to control.
For delis and sandwich shops, cooking times are consistent, and the uniform shape makes them easy to slice.
That’s why sandwiches made from these roasts are so popular. Indeed, in one study, tasters preferred a reformed chuck compared to an intact striploin.
By the way, the technology for making these products was developed by University of Nebraska scientists.
Dear Food Doc,
Somehow, I accidently grabbed a pint of fudge brownie ice cream from the freezer case without realizing it was dairy-free. After I got home and took a taste, I thought it was delicious. Maybe not the same as the real thing, but it sure fooled me. How in the world is this possible?
Ice cream without cream hardly seems possible. Yet dairy free ice creams are so popular they have own section in the frozen dessert case.
While consumption of ice cream on a per person basis has been trending downward, sales of non-dairy ice cream are growing at a double-digit pace. They now have about 5% of the market.
In part, this is because of strong consumer demand for plant-based milk products.
But another reason for their popularity is for the exact reason you noted - they have great flavor, texture, and mouthfeel.
How is this even possible?
The not-so-secret answer is to regard ice cream as the sum of its chemical parts. After all, that rich, creamy concoction, when deconstructed, consists of proteins, fats, sweeteners, stabilizers, and emulsifiers. Each of these provides important functions. They impart structure and richness and influence ice crystallization and air incorporation.
No doubt, dairy constituents perform these functions the best. But plant proteins and fats, when properly selected and reassembled, can do a pretty good job. Nearly foolproof.
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.