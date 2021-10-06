Ask UNL's Food Doc: Just how cool is food science? Two recent questions make the case

That’s why sandwiches made from these roasts are so popular. Indeed, in one study, tasters preferred a reformed chuck compared to an intact striploin.

By the way, the technology for making these products was developed by University of Nebraska scientists.

Dear Food Doc,

Somehow, I accidently grabbed a pint of fudge brownie ice cream from the freezer case without realizing it was dairy-free. After I got home and took a taste, I thought it was delicious. Maybe not the same as the real thing, but it sure fooled me. How in the world is this possible?

Ice cream without cream hardly seems possible. Yet dairy free ice creams are so popular they have own section in the frozen dessert case.

While consumption of ice cream on a per person basis has been trending downward, sales of non-dairy ice cream are growing at a double-digit pace. They now have about 5% of the market.

In part, this is because of strong consumer demand for plant-based milk products.

But another reason for their popularity is for the exact reason you noted - they have great flavor, texture, and mouthfeel.

How is this even possible?