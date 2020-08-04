Ask UNL's Food Doc: Is that whipped cream really fat free?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Food Doc: My favorite dairy whipped topping is available in several types, including creamy, extra creamy, and fat free. The fat-free option says, “made with real cream.” Since cream by its very nature contains fat, how can the fat-free version be “fat free” if it’s “made with real cream?”

Answer: This is a great question with a surprising answer.

According to the ingredients statement, the products contains milk and cream. Both contain fat, so it seems impossible that the product can be labeled as fat free.

Where did the fat go? Spoiler alert — some food science trickery is involved.

First, the product also contains water, so dilution is at least part of the solution.

Second, it helps to know about Food and Drug Administration labeling laws. Specifically, if a food contains less than a half-gram of fat per serving, the FDA considers it fat free on the label.

Note the wording — per serving.

Again, the label says a serving is 2 tablespoons. Now 2 tablespoons of regular cream would weigh about 30 grams, but the label for this product says it only weighs 5 grams.