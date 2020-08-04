Ask UNL's Food Doc: Is that whipped cream really fat free?

Dear Food Doc: My favorite dairy whipped topping is available in several types, including creamy, extra creamy, and fat free. The fat-free option says, “made with real cream.” Since cream by its very nature contains fat, how can the fat-free version be “fat free” if it’s “made with real cream?”
Answer: This is a great question with a surprising answer.
According to the ingredients statement, the products contains milk and cream. Both contain fat, so it seems impossible that the product can be labeled as fat free.
Where did the fat go? Spoiler alert — some food science trickery is involved.
First, the product also contains water, so dilution is at least part of the solution.
Second, it helps to know about Food and Drug Administration labeling laws. Specifically, if a food contains less than a half-gram of fat per serving, the FDA considers it fat free on the label.
Note the wording — per serving.
Again, the label says a serving is 2 tablespoons. Now 2 tablespoons of regular cream would weigh about 30 grams, but the label for this product says it only weighs 5 grams.
Here comes the trickery. Most of what fills up that tablespoon is not cream at all but is air. I did the math, and it’s more than 80% air.
And here’s the good news — it’s fat-free air.
Dear Food Doc: In recent years, I noticed this warning on my bag of all-purpose flour: “Cook before sneaking a taste. Flour is raw. Please cook fully before enjoying.” I have been cooking and baking for many years and never worried about sneaking a taste. Why this admonition?
Answer: Disease-causing microbes keep popping up in places that surprise even longtime food scientists. Prior to the 1990s, salad greens, peanut butter and unpasteurized cider and fruit juices were rarely implicated in food poisoning outbreaks. Several outbreaks later, those foods are now recognized as potential sources of food-borne pathogens.
In the past few years, flour has emerged as another source of salmonella and E. coli. Since wheat fields are exposed to wildlife, any bacteria “deposited” into those fields can contaminate the wheat. These microbes can also be spread by air, rain and insects.
Although wheat kernels and flour go through a cleaning step of sorts, there is no treatment intended to kill microbes. Fortunately, flour contains too little moisture to support growth of those microbes.
However, pathogenic microbes can still remain alive and well. If the flour is made into raw cookie dough or cake batter, it is possible there could be enough of these pathogens to cause disease.
The major flour companies are addressing this problem in several ways. They try to keep the equipment and environment clean and sanitary. They have implemented quality control plans to minimize contamination. They test often.
Despite the huge volume of wheat processed in the U.S., some milling companies have adopted processes designed to kill pathogens in flour. These steps do come with a cost, but it provides food companies and consumers with a higher level of safety.
It is important, however, to make sure the bread-making and other functional properties of the flour are not affected.
Of course, the best advice for consumers is to follow the recommendation on the package. Sure, who doesn’t like licking the cookie dough spoon? But those baked chocolate chip cookies will taste even better, knowing they are safe.
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.