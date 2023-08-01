Dear Food Doc,

I was told not to cook carrots, green beans and other vegetables in my microwave oven. Evidently, they contain metals that could cause my oven to explode. Seriously?

I admit, I was skeptical about this claim. Fortunately, there is plenty of scientific literature on the physics of microwaved foods.

Indeed, while these foods will not cause a major nuclear event, it turns out there is some truth to this.

At one time or another, most of us have left a spoon, piece of foil, or even a baggie tie in a microwave oven. This can cause tiny lightning bolts or sparks to form.

This phenomenon, called arcing, occurs whenever microwaves hit metal objects. Those microwaves then bounce around and zap other surfaces in the oven, like a plate or bowl.

So, here’s the thing: Many vegetables, like your carrots and green beans, contain small amounts of naturally occurring metals. These include nutritionally important minerals like iron, magnesium and selenium.

Thus, it’s theoretically possible they could cause mini-sparks to appear inside your microwave. There are even rare reports of veggies catching on fire.

It’s evidently enough of a concern that the USDA even warns consumers about this on its website. Microwave oven manufacturers also note the potential risks in instruction manuals.

Physicists who study these things also point out that the shape of the vegetables might affect sparking. The more irregular the shape — think leafy spinach — the greater the opportunity for microwaves to bounce around and cause sparks to fly.

So just how concerned should you be? These sparks are unlikely to harm the food. Nor is your personal safety at risk. But over the long term, frequent arcing could affect the shelf-life of your microwave oven.

Still, it would be kind of cool to see Brussels sprouts sparkle.

The 10 longest-running restaurants in Lincoln 1942: Lee's Restaurant 1957: Valentino's 1963: Misty's 1965: Virginia's Travelers Cafe 1976: Tico’s 1978: daVinci's 1982: Piezano's 1984: The Isles 1986: Billy's 1988: Hi-Way Diner