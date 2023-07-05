Dear Food Doc,

What can you tell me about this article I read that says ice cream is now good for your health? Please tell me it’s for real.

You are referring to a story in the Atlantic magazine that raised this same question. The article described studies from Harvard that showed consumption of yogurt and other dairy products was associated with reduced risk of heart disease among diabetic subjects.

The yogurt result was not unexpected. Yogurt is rich in nutrients, and most brands also contain probiotic microbes.

But to the researchers’ surprise, and what attracted all the attention, was that even ice cream was shown to provide the same health benefits.

And although the researchers could not come up with a satisfying explanation, this was not a one-off outcome. Similar results had been observed in other studies.

Indeed, in an earlier study, one serving per day of low-fat or non-fat dairy significantly reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. No other dairy product had this effect. There was just one exception — ice cream.

In yet another study, ice cream, as well as cheese and other high-fat dairy foods, provided health benefits to overweight young adults.

While it’s tempting to rush out and stock up on some Fudge Brownie or Mint Chip, it’s worth noting that correlation does not mean causation. Perhaps the people who ate ice cream consumed fewer calories overall. Or maybe some people in the study misstated how much ice cream they really ate.

The researchers who conducted these studies included well-known physicians, nutritionists and epidemiologists from Harvard, Tufts and the University of Minnesota. But they were at a loss to explain how ice cream could possibly have such a health benefit.

To be sure, dairy contains plenty of protein, important minerals, vitamins and other nutrients. Milk fat in particular may have unique biological properties that could account for these health benefits.

Obviously, a well-designed clinical research study is needed to test this hypothesis. I am sure there would be plenty of willing volunteers.

