Ask UNL's Food Doc: Is avoiding all processed foods a good idea?

Dear Food Doc: I was told about this diet where you totally eliminate processed foods. I’m not exactly sure what you are allowed to eat or not eat, but evidently, it’s healthy and you lose weight. Can you tell me what this is about?
Avoiding processed food is harder than it sounds. Like other “binary” diets, the main advantage is that it reduces a diet to its most simple form: “Eat this, not that." Like no-carb, gluten-free or plant-only diets, it removes most of the decision-making that can make conventional diets difficult to follow.
Can you lose weight? Absolutely. The diet eliminates cookies and cakes, ice cream and candy, soda pop and chips, hot dogs and ice cream. Restaurants, fast food especially, are off-limits. So is alcohol.
It would be hard not lose weight given these restrictions.
In contrast, this diet allows fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh meat, poultry, fish, eggs, brown rice, oats and nuts. Definitely healthy.
According to Michael Pollan, the popular food writer, one way to avoid processed foods is simply by shopping at the perimeter of the grocery store. That’s where the fresh produce, dairy and meat sections are located. Steering clear of the interior aisles, presumably, keeps you away from most processed foods.
But there is a fundamental problem with this strategy. In particular, treating all processed foods as “bad” is not only misguided, but deprives consumers of an array of delicious and healthy foods.
For sure, many processed foods, like cookies, chips and soft drinks, can be high in calories, sweeteners, salt and saturated fat. They are easy to identify and avoiding those foods makes sense if you are trying to eat healthy.
But there are plenty of nutritious processed foods, by just about any standard.
For example, I would consider the unsalted, unsweetened peanut butter in my pantry as healthy. But the peanuts are sorted, shelled, ground and filled into jars. It’s a processed food.
The low-fat yogurt in my fridge contains high-quality protein and beneficial probiotic microbes. It’s made by partial removal of milk fat, then homogenized and pasteurized and finally fermented with yogurt cultures. It’s also a processed food.
Then there’s the thermally processed canned black beans located in a middle aisle. They are nonfat, low in calories and high in protein and fiber. They might just be among the healthiest foods in the entire grocery store.
Finally, bread — the staff of life — is made from milled wheat, mechanically kneaded into a dough, divided into pans, leavened, baked, sliced and packaged. Bread is most definitely a processed food.
Perhaps I’m cherry-picking examples of just the “healthy” processed foods. I do get the point of the diet. To be sure, there are plenty of processed foods that provide little or no nutritive value.
Still, processed foods are convenient, have long shelf life and many provide nourishment and enjoyment. You just have to choose wisely.
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.