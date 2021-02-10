Ask UNL's Food Doc: Is avoiding all processed foods a good idea?

Dear Food Doc: I was told about this diet where you totally eliminate processed foods. I’m not exactly sure what you are allowed to eat or not eat, but evidently, it’s healthy and you lose weight. Can you tell me what this is about?

Avoiding processed food is harder than it sounds. Like other “binary” diets, the main advantage is that it reduces a diet to its most simple form: “Eat this, not that." Like no-carb, gluten-free or plant-only diets, it removes most of the decision-making that can make conventional diets difficult to follow.

Can you lose weight? Absolutely. The diet eliminates cookies and cakes, ice cream and candy, soda pop and chips, hot dogs and ice cream. Restaurants, fast food especially, are off-limits. So is alcohol.

It would be hard not lose weight given these restrictions.

In contrast, this diet allows fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh meat, poultry, fish, eggs, brown rice, oats and nuts. Definitely healthy.