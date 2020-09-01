Ask UNL's Food Doc: How much should we worry about gluten?

But for most of the population, gluten is one food ingredient you do not need to worry about in 2020.

Dear Food Doc: I drink a can or two of soda pop — the sweetened kind — just about every day. I am trying to cut back for health reasons, but I find it quenches my thirst like nothing else.

Recently, I was at a health food store, and they had all natural, even organic versions. Are these any better healthwise?

Answer: The main ingredients in soda pop are water, sweeteners, acidulants and flavors. Many also contain caffeine.

What distinguishes well-known products like Coke and Pepsi from the natural brands are the specific sources of those ingredients.

For example, instead of high fructose corn syrup, natural brands contain sugar. They also contain natural flavors and colors and are free of preservatives.

But as far as your endocrine system and internal calorie counter are concerned, there is little difference between these products. True, you may prefer one over the other for flavor or aesthetics, but pop is pop.

If you are concerned about your health, consider switching to sugar-free products. Or better yet, you may want to try one of the many flavored carbonated, non-caloric waters. Not only are they trendy, they are even making a serious dent in the market share of iconic soda brands.

Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.

