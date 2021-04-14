Ask UNL's Food Doc: How long will food stay good?

Dear Food Doc: I have a lot of pasta, brownie mixes, and canned foods in my panty. I also have plenty of packaged frozen foods in my freezer. Some were purchased nearly a year ago. How much longer will they still be good?
The advantage of processed foods is that these foods have a very long shelf life. I just checked my own pantry — the canned tuna had a best-by date of May 2023 and the refried beans were best by August 2023.
You may be surprised by this, but use-by or best-by dates are voluntary for most shelf-stable foods. More importantly, label dating is for quality, not safety.
Still, consumers tend to attach too much significance to these dates. For example, the best-by date on a package of spaghetti in my cupboard even states a precise day — May 15, 2023.
It is likely that I will have a least one spaghetti dinner sometime within the next two years, so shelf-life will be a moot point. Nonetheless, even if I were to go pasta-free, I am sure the spaghetti will be fine on May 16.
That’s because the use-by dates on most processed foods are rough estimates. After all, these foods are called nonperishable for a reason. Although manufacturers of canned meats and vegetables often label products with a 2-year use-by date, these products are good for 5 years according to the USDA.
For sure, they will not improve over time, and minor quality loss may occur. But most importantly, canned and dried foods will remain completely safe, provided the packages are intact and they are stored at normal conditions.
Brownie mixes usually have about a one-year best-by date. I assure you, however, they will be good for many more months past that date.
Unfortunately, over-reliance on these dates means that retailers and consumers often toss out perfectly safe and wholesome foods. In times of want for many Americans, it’s a shame that as much as 30% of the U.S. food supply is discarded.
There are some exceptions where use-by dates are more meaningful. For example, regular white flour remains fine for up to a year. But whole wheat flour can become stale or rancid in just a few months.
You will also find use-by dates on frozen foods. They will remain safe, as long as they stay frozen. But quality will deteriorate over time. This is especially true for foods held in self-defrosting freezers, where short increases in temperature normally occur to melt off frost build-up
When the temperature returns to freezing, large ice crystals will form in foods. These crystals are particularly damaging to meat and fish. Processed vegetables and frozen dinners, especially those that contain sauces, may also suffer quality defects.
Regrettably, ice cream is also very susceptible to freezer damage caused by ice crystals. So, if you have any ice cream stored away, here’s an excuse to grab a spoon and dispose of it right away.
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.