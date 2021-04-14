Ask UNL's Food Doc: How long will food stay good?

Dear Food Doc: I have a lot of pasta, brownie mixes, and canned foods in my panty. I also have plenty of packaged frozen foods in my freezer. Some were purchased nearly a year ago. How much longer will they still be good?

The advantage of processed foods is that these foods have a very long shelf life. I just checked my own pantry — the canned tuna had a best-by date of May 2023 and the refried beans were best by August 2023.

You may be surprised by this, but use-by or best-by dates are voluntary for most shelf-stable foods. More importantly, label dating is for quality, not safety.

Still, consumers tend to attach too much significance to these dates. For example, the best-by date on a package of spaghetti in my cupboard even states a precise day — May 15, 2023.

It is likely that I will have a least one spaghetti dinner sometime within the next two years, so shelf-life will be a moot point. Nonetheless, even if I were to go pasta-free, I am sure the spaghetti will be fine on May 16.