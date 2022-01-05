Ask UNL's Food Doc: Heated food debates over the holidays

Dear Food Doc,
Over the holidays, our family tried to keep things peaceful and not talk about politics. But we somehow got into an argument about food myths.
One question was about cooking pasta – must you add salt to the water? Then, my sister-in-law insisted that it’s unsafe to re-freeze frozen foods after they’ve been thawed.
But the one that caused the most heated argument was when someone claimed that hot water will freeze faster than cold water.
Can you resolve these disputes?
These are great questions. But unlike political arguments, most can be resolved by science.
If you watch cooking shows on television, nearly every chef insists that salt be added to the pasta water. Cooking instructions on the pasta package also call for a tablespoon or two of salt in the water.
Let’s start with the obvious – salt in the water is absorbed by the pasta and adds flavor. But pasta is almost always combined with sauces or other ingredients, so the salty flavor of plain pasta is often not relevant.
There is the argument that salt raises the boiling temperature and makes the pasta cook faster. But experimentally, this difference turns out to be less than a minute.
True, research using sophisticated texture analyzers has shown that salt makes pasta a bit firmer. Still, trained pasta tasters could hardly tell the difference.
While it may be blasphemous to chefs, the bottom line is that adding salt to pasta water is entirely optional.
Now, onto the ever-popular refreezing question. The short answer is that, provided the food had been properly thawed in the fridge, it is perfectly safe to refreeze.
While your refrozen roast beef or salmon steaks will be safe to eat, the quality will suffer. That’s because refreezing causes formation of large ice crystals. Those jagged ice crystals will poke holes in the meat and cause juices to leak.
Finally, let’s consider the counter-intuitive notion that hot water can freeze faster than cold water. The Greek philosopher, Aristotle, observed this phenomenon 2,300 years ago. Other philosopher scientists, including Francis Bacon and Rene Descartes, concurred.
The science behind this has engaged physicists and engineers since the late 1960s. That’s when Erasto Mpemba, a teenager from Tanzania, described his experiments in the journal, Physics Education.
Can this so-called Mpemba effect possibly be real?
Again, the short answer is a qualified “maybe”. While the phenomenon can be demonstrated experimentally (you can do it at home!), the results are inconsistent. It depends on the size, shape, and even the smoothness of the water container.
To explain the Mpemba effect, one must consider water as more than just H2O. Water contains micro-bubbles and dissolved gasses. During freezing, water is affected by convection currents, evaporation, and supercooling.
According to a 2020 paper published in Nature, when these variables were controlled, the Mpemba effect was indeed observed.
This is more than just an academic topic or a curious subject for dinner-time conversation. Physicists have proposed that understanding this phenomenon may have practical implications. After all, similar heat-transfer principles are also involved in preventing your smartphone and laptop computer from overheating.
Very cool.
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.