Ask UNL's Food Doc: Heated food debates over the holidays

Dear Food Doc,

Over the holidays, our family tried to keep things peaceful and not talk about politics. But we somehow got into an argument about food myths.

One question was about cooking pasta – must you add salt to the water? Then, my sister-in-law insisted that it’s unsafe to re-freeze frozen foods after they’ve been thawed.

But the one that caused the most heated argument was when someone claimed that hot water will freeze faster than cold water.

Can you resolve these disputes?

These are great questions. But unlike political arguments, most can be resolved by science.

If you watch cooking shows on television, nearly every chef insists that salt be added to the pasta water. Cooking instructions on the pasta package also call for a tablespoon or two of salt in the water.

Let’s start with the obvious – salt in the water is absorbed by the pasta and adds flavor. But pasta is almost always combined with sauces or other ingredients, so the salty flavor of plain pasta is often not relevant.