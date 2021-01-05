Ask UNL's Food Doc: Healthy ways to start 2021 on the right foot

Dear Food Doc: Like everyone else, I am glad 2020 is behind us. I snacked constantly, gave up my gym membership and gained weight. Now I’m ready for a reboot in 2021, starting with better eating habits. I am looking for easy-to-follow suggestions.

It certainly won’t take much to improve on 2020. Between being stuck at home and stressed and bored, it’s no surprise that our waist size has increased an inch or two — or seven.

Indeed, a survey conducted in May indicated more than one in four of us had gained weight during the spring. A survey from last month suggested more than 70 million Americans are in that boat.

Apart from being able to keep your wardrobe intact, having a healthy diet has a lot of advantages. Eating well is associated with lower rates of heart disease and cancer. But a good diet also can improve immune health, which may reduce the risk of infectious diseases.

Fortunately, according to several recent studies, there are plenty of ways to enjoy good food and still eat healthy. You might just be able to have your cake and eat it, too.