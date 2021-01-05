Ask UNL's Food Doc: Healthy ways to start 2021 on the right foot

Dear Food Doc: Like everyone else, I am glad 2020 is behind us. I snacked constantly, gave up my gym membership and gained weight. Now I’m ready for a reboot in 2021, starting with better eating habits. I am looking for easy-to-follow suggestions.
It certainly won’t take much to improve on 2020. Between being stuck at home and stressed and bored, it’s no surprise that our waist size has increased an inch or two — or seven.
Indeed, a survey conducted in May indicated more than one in four of us had gained weight during the spring. A survey from last month suggested more than 70 million Americans are in that boat.
Apart from being able to keep your wardrobe intact, having a healthy diet has a lot of advantages. Eating well is associated with lower rates of heart disease and cancer. But a good diet also can improve immune health, which may reduce the risk of infectious diseases.
Fortunately, according to several recent studies, there are plenty of ways to enjoy good food and still eat healthy. You might just be able to have your cake and eat it, too.
Item 1. Gut microbes like avocados. This study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, showed that consumption of one avocado per day for 12 weeks increased the microbes considered to be good for gut health. University of Illinois researchers suggested it was the fiber in the avocados that enriched beneficial microbes.
Avocados, in addition to be hugely popular, are a great source of fiber. They contain 10 grams of fiber, twice as much as an apple. Perhaps a guac a day can keep the doc away!
Item 2. Have a bowl of cherries for a good night's sleep. In this study, described in the American Journal of Therapeutics, individuals who complained of chronic insomnia consumed tart cherry juice daily for 2 weeks. They reported sleeping for nearly 90 minutes longer compared to the placebo.
Cherry juice is a good source of natural bioactive molecules like melatonin and tryptophan that help regulate sleep-wake cycles. This was a small pilot study, but the LSU researchers suggest insomniacs might be better off with cherry juice than with conventional sleep aids.
Item 3. You can’t beat the Mediterranean diet. Study after study shows diets based on vegetables, fruits and whole grains — and moderate consumption of fish, poultry, beans, eggs and dairy — are best for overall health. The Mediterranean diet promotes heart health, lowers disease risk, reduces stress, and improves physical and mental resilience. Plus, the delicious foods in this diet make it easy to follow.
Item 4. Cheese and wine may improve long-term cognition. Published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, this study assessed the diets of nearly 1,800 adults. The Iowa State University scientists collected diet histories multiple times over a 10-year period, and then correlated the data to the individuals’ cognitive scores.
There were two important results. First, cheese consumption appeared to protect against age-related cognitive decline. And second, red wine also improved cognitive function.
The study was not designed to establish cause and effect. Still, I would take the good news wherever you can find it.
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.