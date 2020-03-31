Ask UNL's Food Doc: Good news on food safety in crisis

Q. Can you get coronavirus from food?
A. The short answer is "not likely." These is no evidence, based on European and US food safety authorities, that the COVID-19 virus has been transmitted by food or food packages. And like all viruses, the COVID-19 virus does not grow in food.
Based upon the currently available evidence, the primary way that the virus spreads is through person-to-person contact or by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. This is why social distancing is so important to limit the spread of the virus.
Research has shown that the virus can survive on surfaces under ideal conditions for up to three days. However, frequent decontamination of high traffic surfaces and regular, thorough hand washing significantly reduce your risk of acquiring the virus by touching a contaminated surface.
Q. What about food handlers or workers? Can they contaminate food with the virus?
A. As you know, the CDC advises food service workers, grocery store employees or anyone else who works around food to stay home and avoid work if they have any flu-like symptoms. Following this policy reduces the risk that food will be contaminated by respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing. Thorough cooking can also kill the COVID-19 virus.
Provided good hand-washing and safe food handling procedures are followed, the risk of transmission by touching food surfaces is very low.
Q. Is there any risk to the food supply? I am especially concerned about fresh meat and milk.
A. The CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force considers the food supply chain as a “critical infrastructure” industry. That’s why inventories for most foods and grocery store items are in excellent shape. Indeed, one of the main challenges is simply keeping shelves stocked fast enough.
The USDA announced that meat, poultry, and egg inspection programs are operating normally. Likewise, milk production continues just as before (cows get milked every day, regardless of current events). There is a plentiful supply of other commodities, including rice, beans, flour, potatoes, and fruits and vegetables.
Consumers should be reassured to know that the food manufacturing industry developed rigorous sanitation and quality assurance plans decades ago. It’s part of their regular daily routine to sanitize equipment and surfaces, train employees about hygiene, and satisfy federal and state requirements.
The entire food industry, from farmers to processors to retailers, not to mention the truck and delivery drivers, have all stepped up to feed our country at this difficult time. Remember to thank them (from at least 6 feet away) the next time you shop or receive a delivery.
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.
The Food Doc thanks UNL colleagues for expert comments and acknowledges the FDA, CDC, the Harvard Coronavirus Resource Center, and other resources for this information.
