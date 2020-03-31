Ask UNL's Food Doc: Good news on food safety in crisis

Q. Is there any risk to the food supply? I am especially concerned about fresh meat and milk.

A. The CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force considers the food supply chain as a “critical infrastructure” industry. That’s why inventories for most foods and grocery store items are in excellent shape. Indeed, one of the main challenges is simply keeping shelves stocked fast enough.

The USDA announced that meat, poultry, and egg inspection programs are operating normally. Likewise, milk production continues just as before (cows get milked every day, regardless of current events). There is a plentiful supply of other commodities, including rice, beans, flour, potatoes, and fruits and vegetables.

Consumers should be reassured to know that the food manufacturing industry developed rigorous sanitation and quality assurance plans decades ago. It’s part of their regular daily routine to sanitize equipment and surfaces, train employees about hygiene, and satisfy federal and state requirements.

The entire food industry, from farmers to processors to retailers, not to mention the truck and delivery drivers, have all stepped up to feed our country at this difficult time. Remember to thank them (from at least 6 feet away) the next time you shop or receive a delivery.

Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com. The Food Doc thanks UNL colleagues for expert comments and acknowledges the FDA, CDC, the Harvard Coronavirus Resource Center, and other resources for this information.

