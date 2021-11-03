Ask UNL's Food Doc: Food innovations on the horizon

Dear Food Doc,
I am tired of reading about politics, viruses, inflation, and college football. I am counting on you to deliver better food news to start my day.
As a public service, I am happy to report that many cool and innovative products and technologies may soon be available.
1. Let’s begin with Edible Spoons, which are exactly that. They are made from plant sources and even come flavored. They tolerate heat (soup) as well as cold (ice cream) and cost about 50 cents. Just think how much fun you can have with your kids or dinner guests when you eat your utensils. I never imagined saying these words, but each spoon is about 40 calories.
2. Meat-like products from plants is no longer news. But just a few months ago came the announcement that a startup company called Air Protein intends to produce meat from air. You read that right. Air.
Evidently, they identified a microbe that can capture carbon and nitrogen from air and convert them into carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. Then they reassemble these components into meat. Imagine someday perhaps, prime rib out of thin air!
3. Whether from a cow, chicken, or air, consumers expect store-bought meat and poultry to be fresh. With that plastic overwrap, it can be hard to tell. One new packaging technology incorporates a barcode with a built-in odor detector. Just hold your smartphone over the barcode, and an app will tell you if it’s fresh or not.
4. Many foods are discarded not because of spoilage, but because they are misshaped or bruised. The same fate awaits pulp leftover from juice processing and spent grains from beer brewing. Rather than toss them, these materials are now being upcycled. Pulp can be made into chips, and brewers’ grains are turned into protein bars. Upcycling is good for the planet, good for consumers, and good for the bottom line.
5. I wake up every morning thinking about my first cup of coffee. So, I’m not sure about this new product from a company called ATOMO that is brewing coffee from upcycled seeds. Climate change is threatening coffee bean production, and this technology provides a sustainable alternative. They claim the taste, mouthfeel, and aroma are close to the real thing. Fortunately, they are also caffeinated.
6. Finally, from the what-took-so-long file come food holograms. One version is for restaurants, where the waiter brings the hologram projector to your table. Instead of a print menu, you get to see 3-D images, in color, of the menu options.
There is also a new laser-based technology that makes edible holograms. They can be used for labeling, decoration, and food safety purposes. I’m guessing they have about the same calories as the spoons.
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.