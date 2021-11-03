Ask UNL's Food Doc: Food innovations on the horizon

4. Many foods are discarded not because of spoilage, but because they are misshaped or bruised. The same fate awaits pulp leftover from juice processing and spent grains from beer brewing. Rather than toss them, these materials are now being upcycled. Pulp can be made into chips, and brewers’ grains are turned into protein bars. Upcycling is good for the planet, good for consumers, and good for the bottom line.

5. I wake up every morning thinking about my first cup of coffee. So, I’m not sure about this new product from a company called ATOMO that is brewing coffee from upcycled seeds. Climate change is threatening coffee bean production, and this technology provides a sustainable alternative. They claim the taste, mouthfeel, and aroma are close to the real thing. Fortunately, they are also caffeinated.

6. Finally, from the what-took-so-long file come food holograms. One version is for restaurants, where the waiter brings the hologram projector to your table. Instead of a print menu, you get to see 3-D images, in color, of the menu options.

There is also a new laser-based technology that makes edible holograms. They can be used for labeling, decoration, and food safety purposes. I’m guessing they have about the same calories as the spoons.

Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.

