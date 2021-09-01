Ask UNL's Food Doc: Eating behavior questions from the mailbox

In any case, there is plenty of data that shows eating fast is associated with gastritis, heartburn and higher risk of diabetes. Fast eating may also contribute to weight gain and obesity.

This makes sense because by the time your satiety hormones kick in to say, “I’m full,” you are already eating seconds or asking for dessert.

Slow eating on the other hand, is not only good for digestion, but also gives you time to enjoy and appreciate your food. Maybe you can even engage in the lost art of conversation with your family and friends.

Dear Food Doc: Is it true that for some foods, like celery, you can burn more calories than you take in?

This is an interesting proposition. Calories are a form of energy — if you expend more energy than you take in, you lose weight. In theory, a food that requires lots of work by your digestive system could consume more calories than the food delivers.

Lose weight by eating — halleluiah!

Unfortunately, according to a recent essay in New Scientist magazine, the theory is not supported by experimental data. Thus, even after all the chewing, crunching and masticating, there are still a few leftover calories in celery.