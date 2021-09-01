Ask UNL's Food Doc: Eating behavior questions from the mailbox

The Food Doc mailbox was full of interesting questions about eating behaviors. Let’s dig in.
Dear Food Doc: I have always heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Is that true? My wife eats a bowl of the same high-fiber cereal every single day.
As boring as that may sound, the data clearly shows she is doing the right thing. Indeed, breakfast eaters, regardless of age, are generally healthier than breakfast skippers.
Ready-to-eat cereals are the most convenient and popular breakfast foods. Still, 20% of the U.S. population, mainly teens and young adults, skip breakfast entirely.
Ironically, grade school, high school and college students all perform better if they eat breakfast regularly. They also obtain more vitamins, minerals, and fiber than nonbreakfast eaters.
One recent study even showed a correlation between breakfast consumption and reduced risk of heart disease. When combined with high-fiber diets, there was even an association with increased longevity.
Sorry, doughnuts don’t count.
Dear Food Doc: My eating companions snarf their food, while I tend to eat slowly. Does it make a digestive difference?
This past July, competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut ate 76 hotdogs (including buns) in 10 minutes. I assume you are referring to “normal” fast eating, not one hotdog every 8 seconds.
In any case, there is plenty of data that shows eating fast is associated with gastritis, heartburn and higher risk of diabetes. Fast eating may also contribute to weight gain and obesity.
This makes sense because by the time your satiety hormones kick in to say, “I’m full,” you are already eating seconds or asking for dessert.
Slow eating on the other hand, is not only good for digestion, but also gives you time to enjoy and appreciate your food. Maybe you can even engage in the lost art of conversation with your family and friends.
Dear Food Doc: Is it true that for some foods, like celery, you can burn more calories than you take in?
This is an interesting proposition. Calories are a form of energy — if you expend more energy than you take in, you lose weight. In theory, a food that requires lots of work by your digestive system could consume more calories than the food delivers.
Lose weight by eating — halleluiah!
Unfortunately, according to a recent essay in New Scientist magazine, the theory is not supported by experimental data. Thus, even after all the chewing, crunching and masticating, there are still a few leftover calories in celery.
Plus, celery is hardly the mainstay of our diet. Rather, the foods we eat regularly contain plenty of readily absorbible calories. In general, digestion reduces the calorie count by less than 10%.
Alas, there is no free lunch.
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.