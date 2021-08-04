Ask UNL's Food Doc: Eating a healthy diet is good advice for all

But over the past 25 years, this view has changed. Athletes, whether those lifting weights, running long distances, or competing on the field, may need more than twice that amount.

That’s why protein powders, drinks, and bars have become so popular. While it’s possible to eat that much protein as part of one’s diet, many athletes prefer to consume concentrated sources of protein.

So what’s actually in these products?

Most protein supplements have traditionally been animal-based. These include whey protein and casein (both from milk), egg white protein, and collagen. The latter appears to be the most popular, at least based on social media and celebrity endorsements.

Collagen is the main protein in animals, and is derived from bones, ligaments, and skin. It’s used in a wide range of food products in the form of gelatin and as casings for sausages. Owing to its glue-like structural properties, it is also used in biomedicine and cosmetics.

Athletes like collagen because of its role in building protein or muscle mass. Indeed, ligaments and tendons are comprised of collagen. Thus, it makes sense that consuming collagen would strengthen muscles, joints, and bones.