Ask UNL's Food Doc: Eating a healthy diet is good advice for all

Dear Food Doc: I watch the weightlifters and body builders at my gym (men and women) slamming down protein drinks. Won’t eating a healthy diet give you the same results? With the football season approaching, maybe you can let the Huskers know the secret.
Whenever I watch athletes compete, whether at Memorial Stadium or the Devaney volleyball court, one thing is clear – to be successful requires they be in top physical shape. Eating healthy is certainly one of the surest ways to enhance athletic performance.
Most collegiate athletic departments also have dieticians and nutritionists on staff. UNL, by the way, was one of the very first programs to emphasize nutrition for Husker athletes.
Of course, it’s not just the super star athletes for whom physical performance matters. Consider military service members, police officers, and firefighters – they also need endurance, strength, and stamina.
As you’ve noticed, many athletes are convinced that high protein diets are needed for strength and endurance. For a long time, exercise physiologists thought otherwise, that athletes and non-athletes need about the same amount.
In general, that would be about 50 grams for an average weight adult. To convert that to actual foods, you get about that much protein in one 8-ounce steak, 6 cups of milk, or 3 cups of cooked lentils.
But over the past 25 years, this view has changed. Athletes, whether those lifting weights, running long distances, or competing on the field, may need more than twice that amount.
That’s why protein powders, drinks, and bars have become so popular. While it’s possible to eat that much protein as part of one’s diet, many athletes prefer to consume concentrated sources of protein.
So what’s actually in these products?
Most protein supplements have traditionally been animal-based. These include whey protein and casein (both from milk), egg white protein, and collagen. The latter appears to be the most popular, at least based on social media and celebrity endorsements.
Collagen is the main protein in animals, and is derived from bones, ligaments, and skin. It’s used in a wide range of food products in the form of gelatin and as casings for sausages. Owing to its glue-like structural properties, it is also used in biomedicine and cosmetics.
Athletes like collagen because of its role in building protein or muscle mass. Indeed, ligaments and tendons are comprised of collagen. Thus, it makes sense that consuming collagen would strengthen muscles, joints, and bones.
However, once consumed, collagen is digested to smaller pieces, in the form of amino acids. In other words, ingested collagen does not remain intact. Rather, it provides building blocks for making new proteins.
According to studies published in sports nutrition journals, collagen peptides may indeed provide benefits for athletes. They appear to improve recovery from injury, reduce joint pain, and enhance cartilage synthesis.
For athletes who prefer vegetarian sources, plant-based options exist that provide a similar amino acid content.
It is important to note that proteins are not the be-all, end-all for sports nutrition. Other foods and nutrients are also vital for optimal performance. For example, fresh fruits and vegetables are rich in vitamins and antioxidants that promote immunity and health.
There is also emerging evidence showing that complex carbohydrates can feed beneficial microbes that live in the gut. In contrast, high protein diets may do the opposite, leading to intestinal distress.
There is not enough data to say that any one nutrient will necessarily make you jump higher or run faster. Nonetheless, it is abundantly clear that eating a healthy diet is good advice for all of us. And of course, that includes Husker athletes.
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.