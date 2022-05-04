Ask UNL's Food Doc: Does coffee actually have health benefits?

Dear Food Doc,

I saw on the Today show last month that coffee is again being touted for its health benefits. Please tell me this is reliable information, as I really like my morning coffee.

I just attended a lecture by a coffee expert from Brazil, so I’ve also been thinking a lot about coffee recently. Actually, that’s not quite true. Every single day, from the time I wake up in the morning, I am thinking about coffee.

Clearly, I am not alone. In 2021, the popularity of coffee reached a 20-year high. According to the National Coffee Association, two out of three adults are regular coffee drinkers, averaging about 3 cups per day.

Many great thinkers also relied on coffee to start their day. Without coffee, Thomas Jefferson, who considered it "the favorite beverage of the civilized world" may not have been sufficiently stimulated to write the Declaration.

Another former president, Ronald Reagan, also enjoyed his morning coffee, but reportedly cautioned “never drink coffee at lunch. I find it keeps me awake for the afternoon”.

Coffee has been an especially popular topic among scientists. Indeed, you may find it surprising to learn that coffee beans are fermented by microbes. Certainly, the types of beans and where they were grown are very important to coffee quality. But without the fermentation, your coffee would be missing important flavor characteristics.

Microbiologists like my colleague from Brazil are working to improve fermentation by adding microbes that produce just the right combination of coffee flavors and aromas. The principle is not so different from aged cheese or wine that requires not just careful handling of the milk or grapes, but also microbes that generate flavors.

But it’s the health benefits of coffee that have really captured so much attention. Study after study shows that coffee reduces the risks of heart disease, hypertension, cancer, diabetes, and neurodegenerative diseases.

What is impressive about these studies is that beneficial outcomes of coffee consumption occur regardless of geography, culture, genetics, or lifestyle. They are also not dependent on caffeine, as even decaffeinated coffee can deliver health benefits.

Rather, it appears that the main contributor to the healthful properties of coffee is polyphenols. Interestingly, similar phenolics are also found in chocolate, red wine, and olive oil.

Psychologists have also weighed in coffee consumption. In one recent study, volunteers consumed lattes, with or without “latte art”. Then they measured their brainwaves to assess their neuro-response. The results showed that latte art enhanced beta waves, which were associated with alertness. Interestingly, latte art also increased the perception of sweetness.

Another research team used a type of MRI to assess brain activity. Regular coffee drinkers had changes in their brain networks that were associated with improved motor control but also increased anxiety. They suggested that a caffeinated brain contributes to emotionality, alertness, and readiness to action.

Go figure.

Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.

