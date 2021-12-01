Ask UNL's Food Doc: Consuming more fiber makes for happy gut microbes

Dear Food Doc,
I read that to get the full nutritional value from oatmeal one needs both soluble and insoluble fiber. So right there I’m confused. Then my box of oats says it contains dietary and soluble fiber. That doesn’t help. Can you explain this so I can understand the whole fiber situation?
Fiber is easily the least understood nutrient. It’s also the one nutrient that consumers complain about the most. For some people, just reading about fiber gives them gas.
This explains, in part, why most of us eat far less fiber than we should. The recommendation is about 28 grams per day. But in the U.S., only one in twenty people achieve this goal. On average, Americans eat half this amount.
This is unfortunate because eating lots of fiber is arguably the best way to stay healthy. High-fiber diets reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer. Low-fiber diets are associated with obesity, constipation and high cholesterol.
Lest you think humans were not meant to eat so much fiber, consider how humans ate in the hunter-gatherer days. To acquire sufficient calories and nutrients from plants just to stay alive, our ancestors ate more than 100 grams of fiber every day.
Given this large fiber gap, the short answer to your question is simply not to worry about what type of fiber you should eat. For most consumers, just increasing the consumption of any fiber will help.
Your oatmeal label listed soluble fiber. The other type is referred to as insoluble fiber. Confusing as these distinctions may be, insoluble fibers are those that mainly improve laxation and regularity. Whole grains and cereal brans are especially good sources of insoluble fiber.
In contrast, soluble fibers are found in fruits and vegetables. The FDA-authorized health claims associated with oatmeal are specific for soluble fiber. Nonetheless, many fiber-containing foods are rich in both types.
We now know that soluble fibers also feed the trillions of beneficial microbes that live in the human gut. Indeed, when we eat foods high in fiber, we keep those microbes happy. In turn, the microbes keep us happy by improving nutrient adsorption, inhibiting undesirable organisms and enhancing immune health.
In contrast, if we don’t eat enough fiber, we deprive those gut microbes of their preferred diet. They may turn to proteins, which can lead to undesirable end-products. Worse yet, gut microbes may start eating the mucin polysaccharides that line and protect the gastrointestinal tract.
It’s easy to introduce more fiber-rich foods into your diet. In addition to oatmeal, apples and other fruits and lentils, black beans and other legumes are great sources of fiber.
Of course, to avoid any potential unpleasantness, you may want to gradually add these foods to your daily routine.
The bottom line is that you cannot go wrong with adding more fiber, of any type and from any source to your diet. Your gut microbes will thank you.
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.