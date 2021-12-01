Ask UNL's Food Doc: Consuming more fiber makes for happy gut microbes

Dear Food Doc,

I read that to get the full nutritional value from oatmeal one needs both soluble and insoluble fiber. So right there I’m confused. Then my box of oats says it contains dietary and soluble fiber. That doesn’t help. Can you explain this so I can understand the whole fiber situation?

Fiber is easily the least understood nutrient. It’s also the one nutrient that consumers complain about the most. For some people, just reading about fiber gives them gas.

This explains, in part, why most of us eat far less fiber than we should. The recommendation is about 28 grams per day. But in the U.S., only one in twenty people achieve this goal. On average, Americans eat half this amount.

This is unfortunate because eating lots of fiber is arguably the best way to stay healthy. High-fiber diets reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer. Low-fiber diets are associated with obesity, constipation and high cholesterol.

Lest you think humans were not meant to eat so much fiber, consider how humans ate in the hunter-gatherer days. To acquire sufficient calories and nutrients from plants just to stay alive, our ancestors ate more than 100 grams of fiber every day.