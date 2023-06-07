Dear Food Doc,

I was alerted to this scary Instagram post. It claims a dangerous substance is being applied to fruits and vegetables to extend shelf life. Supposedly, it can cause eye damage and skin irritation. Please let me know your thoughts.

Earlier this year, I was contacted by a journalist whose job it was to fact-check suspicious claims made on the internet. I asked him if he had a staff of 10 million such fact-checkers.

This Instagram post is a classic case of internet misinformation. The substance in question is called Apeel. Made by a California-based company, it is derived naturally from grapes, tomatoes and other plants. The final product satisfies all U.S. regulations for food safety.

When applied as an ultra-thin coating to the surface of fruits and vegetables, it serves as an effective and edible barrier. Thus, avocados, cucumbers and other foods last longer. No need for plastics or synthetic wrappers.

Edible films have been around for 50 years. They prevent spoilage and keep foods fresh. Given that a third of our food supply goes to waste, these technologies also make more food available for consumption.

Back to the Instagram post. Somehow the poster read about a product made in England with the same Apeel name. The latter is an industrial cleaning agent. It could indeed cause eye and skin irritation. But it’s NOT the same product.

That’s why on their website, they clearly state the cleaner has no relation to the food-application product and should not be used to preserve foods.

Dispelling food as well as other misinformation on the internet is a thankless task. But it’s nothing new. As Jonathan Swift wrote 500 years ago, “Falsehood flies, and the Truth comes limping after it."

I’ve been told there is a new academic program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln devoted to the science of beer, bread and cheese? Tell me more.

Starting this fall, UNL students can obtain a minor in fermentation science. Designed mainly for engineering and biology students, the program does indeed include courses on brewing, baking and dairy fermentations.

While it certainly sounds appetizing, this is a serious science-intensive program.

In addition to applied courses, students also take classes in microbiology and biochemistry. At the end, they will be prepared to work in the fermented foods and beverage industries.

But right here in Nebraska, there is also high demand for scientists and engineers for industrial production of biofuels and pharmaceuticals.

Those are fermentations as well, just not the edible kind.