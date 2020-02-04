Ask UNL's Food Doc: Lettuce not as risky as it might seem

Dear Food Doc: I came back from the grocery with romaine lettuce. My friend said he's not eating it due to the E. coli recall from last November. I told him there isn’t a recall now. When is it safe to eat romaine? Or should I give this bunch to the neighborhood rabbit and stop buying it?
Answer: First, there have not been any lettuce recalls so far in 2020. So you, and your rabbits, are safe, at least for the time being.
I’m not sure if it will make you feel any better, but other foods in your fridge are more likely to cause foodborne illness. Fish, meat and poultry, eggs, and dairy lead the list of foods most frequently linked to foodborne disease outbreaks.
Still, leafy greens remain a common source, accounting for about 10 outbreaks and 500 illnesses every year. Some are caused by intact heads of lettuce, but most are caused by ready-to-eat packaged salads.
There are obvious reasons why romaine and other salad greens have become such a problem. First, they are consumed raw, right out of the package. A few hundred E. coli cells will not cause the product to appear spoiled or even suspicious. Unfortunately, that’s more than enough to cause illness.
Home gardeners know that greens grow close to the ground. This exposes them to disease-causing microbes that contaminate irrigation water or soil. Often, the industrial farms implicated in these outbreaks were located not far from animal agriculture. Researchers have shown that even wind direction can make a difference.
In some cases, outbreaks were caused by wild animals that had trespassed onto fields. In other outbreaks, farmers had applied raw manure that was not fully composted.
Ultimately when these greens reach the production facility, they are handled via common equipment. So even if a single head of romaine contains harmful microbes, cross-contamination means many heads will be affected.
Shouldn’t washing lettuce at home solve the problem? For sure, you should thoroughly wash head lettuce. This removes dirt as well as microbes.
For ready-to-eat, cut-up lettuce, these products are usually triple-washed, often with sanitizing solutions.
How the microbes survive the washing step and persist in these product have been challenging questions. Evidence suggests that some bacteria have learned how to stick to the leaves.
Other microbes have gone a step further and are able to navigate their way inside the leaves or stems. Once inside, they can hide out, safe from washing or sanitizers.
That’s why re-washing or using produce-cleaning products will not have any effect on microbes. Indeed, the FDA considers that re-washing adds to the risk of cross-contamination.
Despite these on-going challenges, the produce industry is working hard to make lettuce products safe. Although outbreaks are infrequent, when they occur, consumers lose confidence.
This is unfortunate, as the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends one serving of leafy greens every day. New FDA rules are now in place that are intended to reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses.
All of these steps should provide some assurance that the next head of lettuce or bag of leafy greens you purchase will be fresh, tasty, and above all, safe to eat.
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.