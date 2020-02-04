Ask UNL's Food Doc: Lettuce not as risky as it might seem

Dear Food Doc: I came back from the grocery with romaine lettuce. My friend said he's not eating it due to the E. coli recall from last November. I told him there isn’t a recall now. When is it safe to eat romaine? Or should I give this bunch to the neighborhood rabbit and stop buying it?

Answer: First, there have not been any lettuce recalls so far in 2020. So you, and your rabbits, are safe, at least for the time being.

I’m not sure if it will make you feel any better, but other foods in your fridge are more likely to cause foodborne illness. Fish, meat and poultry, eggs, and dairy lead the list of foods most frequently linked to foodborne disease outbreaks.

Still, leafy greens remain a common source, accounting for about 10 outbreaks and 500 illnesses every year. Some are caused by intact heads of lettuce, but most are caused by ready-to-eat packaged salads.

There are obvious reasons why romaine and other salad greens have become such a problem. First, they are consumed raw, right out of the package. A few hundred E. coli cells will not cause the product to appear spoiled or even suspicious. Unfortunately, that’s more than enough to cause illness.