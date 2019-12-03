Ask UNL's Food Doc: How to pick the very best beef

Dear Food Doc: I will be hosting out-of-towners during the holidays and want to serve them the best beef they have ever had (from Nebraska, of course). I’ve been advised to seek out dry aged beef. What makes this so good?

Answer: Before we get to the aging, let’s first discuss quality choice, are considered high quality. For the most part, it’s the marbling that makes these grades best.

Marbling refers to intramuscular fat, the fat within the meat. More abundant marbling means more juiciness and flavor. Indeed, the main difference between prime and choice is the higher marbling in prime.

But age also matters. Prime beef comes from well-fed younger cattle. The experts who grade beef rely not on age per se, but rather maturity. The latter is based on color, texture and bone characteristics. It’s a complicated assessment, but the bottom line is that less than 10% of graded beef qualifies as prime.

If you want to impress your guests, Prime is the way to go. But it may not be easy to find, and it will definitely not be easy on your wallet.

Most prime beef is sold to high-end restaurants. A few grocery stores and specialty meat shops also carry prime. But be prepared to pay more than $20 per pound for a prime rib or strip steak.