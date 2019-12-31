Ask UNL's Food Doc: Healthy food trends on horizon in 2020

Finally, the No. 1 super food trend for 2020 might be a surprise. Indeed, according to Today’s Dietitian magazine, the top food trend for the past 3 years has been fermented foods.

Humans have been consuming fermented foods for 10,000 years. Early on, humans must have appreciated the long shelf-life, flavor, appearance and intoxicating properties of cheese, sausage, bread and beer (sounds like the makings of a New Year’s Day snack).

Now we know these foods also can be part of a healthy diet. They can be rich sources of protein, minerals, vitamins and other nutrients. Plus, wonderful artisan-made cheeses, beers, wines and breads are being made right here in Nebraska.

Fermented foods may also contain live microbes that can enhance gut health. For many years, yogurt was the only product in this category. In the past decade, kombucha and miso went from never-heard-of-it to just about everywhere.

Fermented vegetables like sauerkraut, pickles, and kimchi used to be available only in pasteurized jars or cans. Heat kills the microbes, so these products were essentially sterile. You may need to do some looking, but fresh and delicious, non-heated products are now available.

No doubt, there will be other new and unexpected food trends in 2020. Maybe some of those will help with your other goals.

Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.

