Ask UNL's Food Doc: Healthy food trends on horizon in 2020

Dear Food Doc: Infomercials, magazine articles and emails in my in box keep telling me how to eat healthier, grow hair and have better sex. I’d settle for just one of those in 2020.
A: I can certainly offer advice on healthy eating, not so much on the others.
Indeed, of all the trends in the world of food science for 2020, eating healthy is at the top of the list.
Consider one of the most dramatic changes in our eating habits: the shift to plant based proteins. Coconut and soy milk have been around for decades. But now these products, along with almond, rice and other “milks” are displacing traditional milk.
Sales of these products grew 10% last year. Meanwhile, consumption of real milk continues a generations-long decline and is at an all-time low. Millennials, in particular, love their milk, just not the kind that comes from cows.
There are other dairy alternatives on the way. Expect to see more plant-based butter, ice cream and cheese products at your neighborhood grocer in 2020.
But the biggest surprise of 2019 was the positive consumer response to the Impossible Whopper, Beyond Meat, and other non-meat meat products.
This is why, and it’s almost beyond belief that I even write this, all of the major meat and poultry processors -- Tyson, Smithfield, Perdue and Hormel are developing their own non-meat products.
Given how well consumers have embraced these products, expect to see impossible-like chicken, bacon, fish and seafood in 2020.
Whether or not these faux meats and milks are actually healthier than the originals is another story. Plant milks are often sweetened, and many of the plant meats are high in sodium and saturated fat.
2020 is likely to bring more “free” foods. Gluten-free and fat-free head the list. While their popularity is due to their purported health virtues, many gluten-free foods are high in fat, sugar and calories. Plus, gluten-free and fat-free foods are often low in fiber, the nutrient consumers need to eat more, not less.
Another healthy food trend for 2020 are foods rich in polyphenols and other phytochemicals. These components provide many important nutritional benefits, from improving blood pressure to reducing the risk of heart disease and cancer.
The good news is that they are easy to find. Polyphenol-rich foods include blueberries, vegetables, green tea, whole grains and -- praise the lord -- coffee, chocolate and red wine.
Thanks to new federal laws allowing agricultural hemp, cannabis-edibles are another popular trend. Both THC (gets you high) and CBD (won’t get you high) can be infused into foods.
Just last month, the FDA began to push back on these products. Still, hundreds of startups and several major food companies are developing edibles. In 2020, you may even see an entire section in the grocery devoted to these products.
Finally, the No. 1 super food trend for 2020 might be a surprise. Indeed, according to Today’s Dietitian magazine, the top food trend for the past 3 years has been fermented foods.
Humans have been consuming fermented foods for 10,000 years. Early on, humans must have appreciated the long shelf-life, flavor, appearance and intoxicating properties of cheese, sausage, bread and beer (sounds like the makings of a New Year’s Day snack).
Now we know these foods also can be part of a healthy diet. They can be rich sources of protein, minerals, vitamins and other nutrients. Plus, wonderful artisan-made cheeses, beers, wines and breads are being made right here in Nebraska.
Fermented foods may also contain live microbes that can enhance gut health. For many years, yogurt was the only product in this category. In the past decade, kombucha and miso went from never-heard-of-it to just about everywhere.
Fermented vegetables like sauerkraut, pickles, and kimchi used to be available only in pasteurized jars or cans. Heat kills the microbes, so these products were essentially sterile. You may need to do some looking, but fresh and delicious, non-heated products are now available.
No doubt, there will be other new and unexpected food trends in 2020. Maybe some of those will help with your other goals.
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.