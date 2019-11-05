Dear Food Doc: I’ve been eating eggs a long time, but never paid much attention to the labels. I have always bought Grade A eggs, but are there other grades? Also, I usually buy large, but are those always the best deal? And what about shell color? And free-range?
Answer: Thank you for these eggcellent questions. They are not overly easy, and I had to scramble a bit to find the answers. But enough yolking around, let’s get to it.
The USDA provides data on both chickens and eggs. We’ll consider the eggs first.
Last year, nearly 110 billion eggs were consumed in the U.S. About a third are eaten in restaurants or as part of processed foods like mayonnaise and cakes. During this time of year, lots of eggs end up in eggnog.
Most eggs, about 60 billion, are purchased at retail in conventional dozen-sized cartons and consumed in the home.
Eggs are highly regulated. Indeed, three agencies of the USDA plus the FDA, plus state agencies, plus the American Egg Board are involved in egg production, safety and marketing.
For shells eggs (the ones we crack and eat in the home), the USDA operates a voluntary grading program. The most popular are Grade A. Although the highest grade is AA, these are less common at retail.
To earn A or AA grade, the eggs must be fresh, with clean, uncracked shells. High grade eggs should also have thick whites with little thinning and round, uniform yolks. Grade B eggs are still safe and wholesome, but they are mainly used in processed foods.
The lowest grades are called “dirty” and “check”. Fortunately, you’ll never see these in commerce.
If you could possibly want more information, the 50-page USDA Egg Grading Manual has all the details.
The USDA also regulates egg size. Five weight classes exist. The most popular are Medium, Large, and Extra Large. There are also Small and Jumbo, although I’ve never actually seen these at retail.
To determine which size is the best buy might require some high level math. In general, egg weights increase by about 10% from size to size. So if the price between Medium and Large is less than 10%, go large.
Given the 300 million eggs we consume every day, eggs must be processed very quickly, thousands per second. Eggs are collected (gently) from farms, then washed, sanitized and dried using automated equipment.
The eggs then pass through scanning devices that use special lighting to identify and mark defective eggs. Finally, eggs are sorted, weighed, and packaged.
Remarkably, the time from hen to grocery can be a short as day or two but is usually within one week. Sell-by dates for eggs at retail are about 3 to 4 weeks, but they will last several weeks longer in your refrigerator.
Speaking of hens, it takes about 350 million to produce all those eggs. Free-range, cage-free, and organic eggs account for about 15% of this total, but this market is growing rapidly. Several major retailers have pledged to go entirely cage-free within the next 5 years.
Finally, the only difference between brown and white shell eggs are the breed of hen from which they came. Their nutritional composition is eggactly the same.