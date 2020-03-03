Ask UNL's Food Doc: A heaping helping for good food news

Yes there can be, at least if you depend on coffee to start your day. Recently, researchers in South Korea and at Harvard conducted a coffee meta-analysis, described in the European Journal of Epidemiology.

What they showed was that two to four cups of coffee per day reduced risks of mortality, regardless of age or weight. Even decaffeinated coffee provided these benefits.

Not all the good news is for regular consumers. Military personnel and astronauts are often away on long missions. Providing them with palatable rations that are shelf-stable is a high priority.

Recently, researchers at Washington State University and the Natick Army Research group developed the ultimate high-tech comfort food – shelf-stable, ready-to-eat macaroni and cheese. The process combined a novel microwave treatment with space-age packaging. The product had a predicted shelf life of at least three years, while retaining vitamins, color and flavor.

Alas, some food news may be too good to be true. A few readers may be aware of a South American root vegetable known as maca. That’s because of reports suggesting maca improves male vitality – the so-called Peruvian Viagra, as well as enhancing female fertility.