Ask UNL's Food Doc: A heaping helping for good food news

Dear Food Doc: You’ve written about food poisoning, gaining weight and all the unhealthy foods I love to eat. Don’t you ever have any good food news?
Answer: As a matter of fact, I have plenty of good news.
In the past few months, I’ve read articles in scientific journals describing foods that improve cognition, memory, and maybe even one’s sex life. Before you get too excited, let’s review the science.
Dark chocolate fans will be delighted to hear the results of a recent study in the journal Nutrients. Young adults consumed either dark chocolate or white chocolate for 30 days. Each participant took before and after memory tests.
Remarkably, not only did the dark chocolate consumers perform better on these tests than the white chocolate group, they even scored well three weeks after they stopped consuming dark chocolate.
If you prefer the fruit of the vine over chocolate, a recent study in the journal Antioxidants showed a similar result. Consuming a fourth of a teaspoon of blueberry/grape extract also led to improved memory and attention.
Dark chocolate, grapes and berries are rich in polyphenols. Getting more of these into your diet may not only improve memory and cognition, but they are also good for heart health. Could there be better news?
Yes there can be, at least if you depend on coffee to start your day. Recently, researchers in South Korea and at Harvard conducted a coffee meta-analysis, described in the European Journal of Epidemiology.
What they showed was that two to four cups of coffee per day reduced risks of mortality, regardless of age or weight. Even decaffeinated coffee provided these benefits.
You have free articles remaining.
Not all the good news is for regular consumers. Military personnel and astronauts are often away on long missions. Providing them with palatable rations that are shelf-stable is a high priority.
Recently, researchers at Washington State University and the Natick Army Research group developed the ultimate high-tech comfort food – shelf-stable, ready-to-eat macaroni and cheese. The process combined a novel microwave treatment with space-age packaging. The product had a predicted shelf life of at least three years, while retaining vitamins, color and flavor.
Alas, some food news may be too good to be true. A few readers may be aware of a South American root vegetable known as maca. That’s because of reports suggesting maca improves male vitality – the so-called Peruvian Viagra, as well as enhancing female fertility.
I hate to throw cold water on the idea, but according to an extensive review in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology, the evidence has been distorted and exaggerated. Thus, despite the hype, there is little data to support these claims.
Not all good food news is for humans. If you love your cat, but not hair balls, then you will be happy to know about recent research at Kansas State University.
As reported in the Journal of Animal Physiology and Animal Nutrition, cats that consumed food supplemented with Miscanthus grass produced poops that contained less hair weight and fewer hair clumps.
Personally, I do not have a cat, so for me, this hairball study was only of academic interest.
However, I do have a dog, a beagle. So when these researchers also studied the effect of the Miscanthus grass on beagle poop, they got my full attention. Their results (in the Journal of Animal Science) showed that Miscanthus grass led to firm, good quality beagle poop that was presumably easier to pick up.
Finally, perhaps the best recent science news was another report extolling the benefits of the Mediterranean diet. This latest study, reported in the journal Gut, showed the delicious foods in this cuisine improved cognition and reduced frailty and inflammation.
I’m thinking of putting my beagle on this diet.
Bob Hutkins is the Food Doc. He is a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he teaches and conducts research in food science and food microbiology. Send your questions on any topic related to food, food safety, food ingredients and food processing to the Food Doc at features@journalstar.com.